Goldplay Begins Trading on the US OTCQB Market

Autor: Accesswire
21.09.2021, 14:00  |  19   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Goldplay Mining Inc (TSXV:AUC)(OTCQB:AUCCF)(FRA:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"), is pleased to announce that it has begun trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States, under …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Goldplay Mining Inc (TSXV:AUC)(OTCQB:AUCCF)(FRA:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"), is pleased to announce that it has begun trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States, under the symbol "AUCCF". The OTCQB offers Goldplay the opportunity to build Company's visibility, expand its liquidity and diversify its shareholder base on an established public market in the US.

Catalin Kilofliski, Goldplay Mining President & CEO stated: "As we continue our growth, we are now in a position to expand our investors base into the US. We are extremely excited to be trading on the OTCQB market as we believe it will broaden our investor community and increase our accessibility, visibility, and liquidity in the North American market."

The OTCQB is recognized as an established public financial market for international companies to trade in the United States through a quality investment experience. The OTCQB offers transparent trading in early stage firms, such as exploration companies, while ensuring that listed businesses must pass background checks, meet certain minimum reporting requirements, and undergo annual verification.

The Company's common shares will also continue to trade with no change on the TSX Venture Exchange, under the symbol "AUC."

About Goldplay Mining

Goldplay Mining is a newly listed Canadian public company which is focused on exploring and advancing gold-copper projects located in top mining jurisdictions with potential for world class mineral discovery.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Catalin Kilofliski"
Catalin Kilofliski
President, CEO & Director

For further information please contact:

Goldplay Mining Inc.
Mr. Catalin Kilofliski, President & CEO
Suite 650 - 1021 West Hastings Street
Vancouver, BC V6E 0C3
T: (604) 655-1420
E: catalin@goldplaymining.ca
www.goldplaymining.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the potential increase in the liquidity of the Company's common shares, an increase in the Company's visibility and the growth of its investor base as the result of a listing on OTCQB. Generally forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "anticipate", "will", "expect", "believe", "may", "continue", "could", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential" and similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as various assumptions made by them and information currently available to them. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, fluctuations in the commodities markets, results of future exploration and development activities, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of materials and equipment, timeliness of government approvals, changes in commodity prices and unanticipated environmental impacts on operations. Although the Company believes current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered are appropriate and that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct or enduring. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any forward-looking statements that are contained or incorporated in this press release. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: Goldplay Mining Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664870/Goldplay-Begins-Trading-on-the-US-OT ...

