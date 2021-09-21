checkAd

Optec International Optec's Z2O Division Territories Report

Autor: Accesswire
21.09.2021, 14:00  |  20   |   |   

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OPTI) today announced the company's subsidiary Z2O territories report Period Ending September 19th, 2021.The company launched the Z2O pilot program earlier this …

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OPTI) today announced the company's subsidiary Z2O territories report Period Ending September 19th, 2021.

The company launched the Z2O pilot program earlier this year in Austin Texas, the results of the "Uber" of cleaning services app and service providers was accepted extremely well and continues to gain momentum and growth.

As promised, the Z2O network soft launch was initiated in San Diego and Miami, alongside expanding the existing operations in Austin, Texas. The initial beta testing results for the period 9/08/21 to 9/19/21 have shown a total of $699,404, and the volume of the break down per location indicated that the volume was in Austin $349.330, the volume in Miami was $175,266 and in San Diego was $174,808.

The results of this beta testing proved to have a huge success. The software and the hardware of the Z2O system withstood this volume and no downtime in the logs. Now that the beta results are in, the company plans on having aggressive expansion plans in the U.S. and in the European nations. The European version is being worked on by the engineers and coming along with a lot of positives.

The Z2O users are asking Z2O for additional "uber" type services other than cleaning, and these services range from home repair projects, plumbing services, electrical services, Pet sitting services, senior care services, and babysitting services. We are looking into all of these opportunities to meet Z2O users' needs and request, to provide them the services they are looking for while maintaining a high level of service delivery with the focus on customer satisfaction.

The company will be announcing additional territory launches throughout the rest of the year.

About Z2O:

During these challenging times, there is a vital need to protect businesses and homes from harmful bacteria, viruses, and everything in between. Z2O is a new, on-demand app, delivering an effortless way to schedule cleaning and disinfecting services using smart devices, at the same time providing existing companies and starts ups new opportunities to create jobs and operate and expand business services. This is like the Uber of cleaning and disinfecting, offering the opportunity for the local workforce to have the ability to generate income for essential services that will help their local community as well as expand job opportunities for their employees and staff.

Available 24/7, Z2O provides a fast, efficient way to schedule one-time or recurring services at home or at work.

Services include home and real estate, businesses and restaurants, schools and childcare, fitness centers and gyms, hotels, senior care facilities, airports, and public service areas, and much more.

Visit the Z2O website at www.z2o.com for more information

About OPTEC International, Inc.

With Locations in Carlsbad and Vista, California, OPTEC International is a developer and manufacturer of the OPTEC Fuel Maximizer products along with electronic LED, Ultraviolet (U.V.) & UV-C safety products and related advanced technologies and PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) products. The company's Temperature Scanning product line is being launched at a time when H.R. directors and facilities managers are experiencing extreme concern with respect to keeping environments safe during the global pandemic crisis and the safe reopening of the U.S. economy. For more information, visit: www.optecintl.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as Opti, OPTEC or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions, or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. OPTEC International Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:
Michael Iorlano
(760) 621-0062
Mike@MountaintopMedia.net

SOURCE: Optec International, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664886/Optec-International-Optecs-Z2O-Divis ...

Optec International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Optec International Optec's Z2O Division Territories Report CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OPTI) today announced the company's subsidiary Z2O territories report Period Ending September 19th, 2021.The company launched the Z2O pilot program earlier this …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allied Universal(R) to Acquire National Leader in Threat Protection and Explosive Detection Canine ...
Golden Dawn Closes Private Placement
HHG Capital Corporation Prices $50 Million Initial Public Offering
Novamind Announces Inclusion in NYSE Listed AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF
Vitana-X Announces Highly Successful Opening in Romania
IQAI Software Chosen for Quantitative Accuracy and Automation
Gemina Labs Receives Positive Initial Manufacturing Results for SARS-CoV-2 Diagnostic Test
Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Lead Placement Agent on a $15 Million Registered Direct Offering ...
Local Investor Announces Intention to Commence Tender Offer for Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc. Because the ...
George Risk Industries, Inc. First Quarter FYE 2022 Results and Annual Dividend Announcement
Titel
Green Stream Holdings Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, To Expand ...
Cielo Announces Appointment of Andrea Whyte to Board of Directors and Provides MCTO Update
Falcon Applies for Work Permits at Hope Brook
MoSys and Peraso Technologies Announce Definitive Agreement for Business Combination
American Manganese Files Final Prospectus and Amended Disclosure Documents
Green Stream Holdings Management Discusses Progress In Its Initiative On Solar Feasibility Studies
Northern Superior Expands Land Holdings at Lac Surprise via Strategic Acquisition of Kintivar's ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
Nexa Resources Announces CEO Transition
Petroteq Provides a Corporate Update
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.09.21OPTEC INTERNATIONAL Signs LOI for Acquisition of Established Medical Supply Company to Localize Same Day Deliveries
Accesswire | Analysen
02.09.21Optec International Share Issuance Correction
Accesswire | Analysen
30.08.21Optec International's GPO, WeShield Together, Officially Launches With $2 Million in Sales in First Two Weeks From 32 Vendors
Accesswire | Analysen
23.08.21OPTEC Ramps Up Operations as New Surge in Pandemic Numbers Sweep Across the Country
Accesswire | Analysen