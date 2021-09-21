checkAd

Avidian Subsidiary Closes Over-Subscribed Private Placement

Autor: Accesswire
21.09.2021, 14:00  |  30   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Avidian Gold Corp. ("Avidian" or the "Company") (TSXV:AVG)(OTCQB:AVGDF) is pleased to announce that its majority …

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Avidian Gold Corp. ("Avidian" or the "Company") (TSXV:AVG)(OTCQB:AVGDF) is pleased to announce that its majority owned subsidiary, High Tide Resources Corp. ("High Tide"), has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,099,809.50. A total of 7,332,063 subscription receipts of High Tide (each, a "Subscription Receipt") were sold pursuant to the Offering, at a price of $0.15 per Subscription Receipt. Each Subscription Receipt will be exchanged for one unit of the Company (a "Unit") with each Unit comprised of one (1) High Tide common share and one-half of one (1/2) High Tide common share purchase warrant (each whole, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable at a price of $0.20 for a term of thirty-six (36) months from the date of issuance.

The Offering was oversubscribed by over 35% reflecting significant interest in both High Tide's Labrador West Iron project and Lac Pegma Copper-Nickel-Cobalt deposit in advance of its intention to list its common shares on a recognized Canadian stock exchange (the "Listing"). The Offering closed in two tranches, with the first tranche closing on September 14, 2021 and consisting of gross proceeds of $505,759.85, and the second tranche closing on September 16, 2021 and consisting of gross proceeds of $594,049.65.

If High Tide obtains approval for the Listing from a recognized Canadian stock exchange within six (6) months of the closing of the second tranche (the "Escrow Release Condition"), the escrowed proceeds together with any interest accrued or income generated thereon shall be released to High Tide and the Subscription Receipts will be exchanged into Units.

In connection with the closing of the Offering, High Tide paid an aggregate cash commission of $5,263.84 to certain finders (collectively, the "Finders"), representing 50% of the cash commission payable to Finders. A second cash payment of $5,263.84, representing the remaining 50% of the cash commission will be paid to Finders upon the satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions. An aggregate of 67,584 broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants") will be issued to Finders upon the satisfaction of the Escrow Release Condition. Each Broker Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one (1) Unit at a price of $0.15, and shall expire thirty-six months after the closing date, as applicable to each of the Finders.

Seite 1 von 5


Avidian Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Avidian Subsidiary Closes Over-Subscribed Private Placement NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Avidian Gold Corp. ("Avidian" or the "Company") (TSXV:AVG)(OTCQB:AVGDF) is pleased to announce that its majority …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allied Universal(R) to Acquire National Leader in Threat Protection and Explosive Detection Canine ...
Golden Dawn Closes Private Placement
HHG Capital Corporation Prices $50 Million Initial Public Offering
Novamind Announces Inclusion in NYSE Listed AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF
Vitana-X Announces Highly Successful Opening in Romania
IQAI Software Chosen for Quantitative Accuracy and Automation
Gemina Labs Receives Positive Initial Manufacturing Results for SARS-CoV-2 Diagnostic Test
Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Lead Placement Agent on a $15 Million Registered Direct Offering ...
Local Investor Announces Intention to Commence Tender Offer for Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc. Because the ...
George Risk Industries, Inc. First Quarter FYE 2022 Results and Annual Dividend Announcement
Titel
Green Stream Holdings Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, To Expand ...
Cielo Announces Appointment of Andrea Whyte to Board of Directors and Provides MCTO Update
Falcon Applies for Work Permits at Hope Brook
MoSys and Peraso Technologies Announce Definitive Agreement for Business Combination
American Manganese Files Final Prospectus and Amended Disclosure Documents
Green Stream Holdings Management Discusses Progress In Its Initiative On Solar Feasibility Studies
Northern Superior Expands Land Holdings at Lac Surprise via Strategic Acquisition of Kintivar's ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
Nexa Resources Announces CEO Transition
Petroteq Provides a Corporate Update
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.09.21Avidian Announces Results of Special Meeting
Accesswire | Analysen
08.09.21Avidian Gold to Attend Beaver Creek
Accesswire | Analysen
27.08.21Avidian Gold Announces Majority Owned Subsidiary High Tide Intention to Become Public Company and Distribution of High Tide Common Shares & Avidian Gold Also Announces High Tide Private Placement
Accesswire | Analysen
26.08.21Avidian Provides Drilling Update for Golden Zone Project, Alaska
Accesswire | Analysen