Avidian Subsidiary Closes Over-Subscribed Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Avidian Gold Corp. ("Avidian" or the "Company") (TSXV:AVG)(OTCQB:AVGDF) is pleased to announce that its majority …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Avidian Gold Corp. ("Avidian" or the "Company") (TSXV:AVG)(OTCQB:AVGDF) is pleased to announce that its majority owned subsidiary, High Tide Resources Corp. ("High Tide"), has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,099,809.50. A total of 7,332,063 subscription receipts of High Tide (each, a "Subscription Receipt") were sold pursuant to the Offering, at a price of $0.15 per Subscription Receipt. Each Subscription Receipt will be exchanged for one unit of the Company (a "Unit") with each Unit comprised of one (1) High Tide common share and one-half of one (1/2) High Tide common share purchase warrant (each whole, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable at a price of $0.20 for a term of thirty-six (36) months from the date of issuance.

The Offering was oversubscribed by over 35% reflecting significant interest in both High Tide's Labrador West Iron project and Lac Pegma Copper-Nickel-Cobalt deposit in advance of its intention to list its common shares on a recognized Canadian stock exchange (the "Listing"). The Offering closed in two tranches, with the first tranche closing on September 14, 2021 and consisting of gross proceeds of $505,759.85, and the second tranche closing on September 16, 2021 and consisting of gross proceeds of $594,049.65.

If High Tide obtains approval for the Listing from a recognized Canadian stock exchange within six (6) months of the closing of the second tranche (the "Escrow Release Condition"), the escrowed proceeds together with any interest accrued or income generated thereon shall be released to High Tide and the Subscription Receipts will be exchanged into Units.

In connection with the closing of the Offering, High Tide paid an aggregate cash commission of $5,263.84 to certain finders (collectively, the "Finders"), representing 50% of the cash commission payable to Finders. A second cash payment of $5,263.84, representing the remaining 50% of the cash commission will be paid to Finders upon the satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions. An aggregate of 67,584 broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants") will be issued to Finders upon the satisfaction of the Escrow Release Condition. Each Broker Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one (1) Unit at a price of $0.15, and shall expire thirty-six months after the closing date, as applicable to each of the Finders.