Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Expands Its Modular Vaccine Platform (MVP) Through New Technology Licensing Agreement with the University of California San Diego

- Licensed Candidates Hold Potential to Address Emerging SARS-CoV-2 and other Infectious Diseases Including Human and Veterinary Applications -- Data Supporting the Potential of Lead Vaccine Candidates was Funded Through Competitive Federal Grants …

- Licensed Candidates Hold Potential to Address Emerging SARS-CoV-2 and other Infectious Diseases Including Human and Veterinary Applications -

- Data Supporting the Potential of Lead Vaccine Candidates was Funded Through Competitive Federal Grants and has Been Published in Peer Reviewed Scientific Publications -

- MVP Combines Protein Nanoparticle-Based Adjuvants Linked to Infectious Disease Peptides for Rapid Development of Thermally Stable and Easy to Administer Vaccines -

NOVATO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc. ("Mosaic" or the "Company"), (OTCQB:CPMV), a development-stage biotechnology company focused on bridging immunology and engineering to develop novel immunotherapies to treat and prevent cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that it has licensed rights to develop and commercialize several novel vaccine candidates that have been validated in pre-clinical infectious disease studies including SARS-CoV-2 and other infectious disease applications. The new technology was licensed from the University of California San Diego (UC San Diego) and expands the Company's Modular Vaccine Platform (MVP) for infectious diseases.

"This technology facilitates the combination of a potent immune stimulant with carefully selected peptides related to infectious diseases to create vaccine candidates. The resulting constructs are designed to teach cells of the immune system to recognize the pathogen and prevent infection," said Nicole F. Steinmetz, Ph.D., acting chief scientific officer of Mosaic. "Additionally, the vaccine candidates can be blended into slow-release polymer-based dermal implants or topically applied micro-needle patches. Potential benefits of this delivery technology include stability at room temperature for storage and shipment, slow release of the vaccine candidate for single-dose efficacy and potential self-administration."

"This licensing agreement with UC San Diego significantly expands and adds value to our Modular Vaccine Platform. The science behind the technology has been well funded by federal agencies resulting in data that has been published in leading scientific journals by Mosaic co-founders, UC San Diego nanoengineering professors Nicole Steinmetz and Jon Pokorski and their colleagues, further validating the approach." said Steven King, chief executive officer of Mosaic. "The modular vaccine platform is a natural extension of the immune-stimulating properties of our lead immuno-oncology candidate, MIE-101, combined with directing an immune response to pre-defined infectious disease targets. Importantly, the MVP approach of linking disease specific targets to a protein nanoparticle adjuvant allows the potential to rapidly develop countermeasures, from concept to candidate within a matter of weeks, for SARS-CoV-2 variants and other emerging infectious diseases."

