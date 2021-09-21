checkAd

HAVN Life Announces Distribution Deal with Horizon Grocery + Wellness

Autor: Accesswire
21.09.2021, 14:00  |  31   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Havn Life Sciences Inc. (CSE:HAVN)(OTC PINK:HAVLF)(FSE:5NP) (the "Company" or "Havn Life"), a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychedelic compounds for the creation of …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Havn Life Sciences Inc. (CSE:HAVN)(OTC PINK:HAVLF)(FSE:5NP) (the "Company" or "Havn Life"), a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychedelic compounds for the creation of active pharmaceutical ingredients that support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind, is pleased to announce their partnership with Horizon Grocery + Wellness, Western Canada's leading distributor of organic and natural foods, natural personal care items, and nutritional health supplements (the "Distribution Deal"). Horizon will distribute the full portfolio of HAVN Life's line natural health products, which launched this June. The Company is also pleased to announce that it has recently partnered with Well.ca, one of the biggest online natural health retailers in Canada.

"We are proud to be partnering with Horizon, who will provide a distribution link to hundreds of retailers who prefer to work with Horizon to gain efficiency in their supply chain," says HAVN Life CEO, Tim Moore. "This partnership will allow HAVN Life to accelerate the expansion of our retail footprint and potentially build sales of our natural health product portfolio," he adds.

With this partnership in place, HAVN Life adds to its expanding retail and distribution network, which currently includes Choices Market and Nesters Market locations in B.C., as well as online retailers Well.ca and Amazon.ca and through their own ecommerce site, yourhavnlife.com, shipping to Canada and the U.S.

The first purchase order of HAVN Life products is expected to be placed in early November, in time for Horizon's December Specials Catalogue running November 22nd to December 19th, 2021.

HAVN Life natural health product formulations are non-GMO, vegan, bioavailable, and naturally-derived from functional mushrooms and other plants and created with human optimization in mind. The natural health product line has been thoughtfully formulated with adaptogens and antioxidants to support overall brain health, with natural compounds that are proven to support memory, focus, energy, and overall cognitive function.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors
Tim Moore
Chief Executive Officer

About Horizon Grocery + Wellness
Established in 1976, Horizon Grocery + Wellness is Western Canada's leading distributor of organic and natural foods, natural personal care items and nutritional health supplements. Horizon is known for dedication to logistical excellence, personalized account service, consistent, high fill rates, and commitment to integrity in product selection. Horizon is the supplier of major natural, grocery and independent grocery chains, independent natural health stores, buying clubs, restaurants, cafés and specialty retailers via a fleet of trucks and common carriers.

Seite 1 von 3
HAVN Life Sciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HAVN Life Announces Distribution Deal with Horizon Grocery + Wellness VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Havn Life Sciences Inc. (CSE:HAVN)(OTC PINK:HAVLF)(FSE:5NP) (the "Company" or "Havn Life"), a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychedelic compounds for the creation of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allied Universal(R) to Acquire National Leader in Threat Protection and Explosive Detection Canine ...
Golden Dawn Closes Private Placement
HHG Capital Corporation Prices $50 Million Initial Public Offering
Novamind Announces Inclusion in NYSE Listed AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF
Vitana-X Announces Highly Successful Opening in Romania
IQAI Software Chosen for Quantitative Accuracy and Automation
Gemina Labs Receives Positive Initial Manufacturing Results for SARS-CoV-2 Diagnostic Test
Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Lead Placement Agent on a $15 Million Registered Direct Offering ...
Local Investor Announces Intention to Commence Tender Offer for Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc. Because the ...
George Risk Industries, Inc. First Quarter FYE 2022 Results and Annual Dividend Announcement
Titel
Green Stream Holdings Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, To Expand ...
Cielo Announces Appointment of Andrea Whyte to Board of Directors and Provides MCTO Update
Falcon Applies for Work Permits at Hope Brook
MoSys and Peraso Technologies Announce Definitive Agreement for Business Combination
American Manganese Files Final Prospectus and Amended Disclosure Documents
Green Stream Holdings Management Discusses Progress In Its Initiative On Solar Feasibility Studies
Northern Superior Expands Land Holdings at Lac Surprise via Strategic Acquisition of Kintivar's ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
Nexa Resources Announces CEO Transition
Petroteq Provides a Corporate Update
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:02 UhrHAVN Life kündigt Vertriebsvereinbarung mit Horizon Grocery + Wellness an
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
25.08.21HAVN Life unterzeichnet mit Mycotopia Therapies eine Vereinbarung zur Belieferung mit Psilocybin
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
25.08.21HAVN Life Signs Agreement to Supply Psilocybin for Mycotopia Therapies
Accesswire | Analysen