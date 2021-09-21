checkAd

People Tech Group Partners with UiPath to Launch New Automation Practice

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.09.2021, 14:00  |  17   |   |   

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, and People Tech Group (PTG), a Cloud, Data & AI Transformation and Engineering Services company, today announced that the companies have launched a Robotic Process Automation (RPA) services capability for organizations looking to increase efficiency through enterprise automation software. Through this partnership, PTG now offers the UiPath industry-leading automation platform along with proactive, ongoing service and support to fuel digital transformation efforts for its customers around the world.

According to the UiPath 2021 Office Worker Survey, on average, global respondents said they waste four and a half hours a week on tasks they think could be automated – with 40% revealing their employer increased investments in automation software in 2021. UiPath believes this growth in the adoption of RPA is helping companies unlock new levels of efficiency and effectiveness, as well as drive digital transformation. As businesses reframe their future in a post-pandemic world, organizations that have reached scale with automation efforts have experienced the resilience of the digital workforce.

To meet this growing and timely need for its enterprise customers, PTG has also established a UiPath Automation Practice. By bringing together a team of specialists to provide the highest level of service and support to customers, PTG will help organizations create an effective digital workforce using automation to not only do things differently, but also to do different things – enabling organizations to accomplish new tasks not previously possible without automation. Over the next three years, PTG plans to add up to a thousand specialists to this practice with a focus on developing industry-based solutions in high-growth areas such as automotive, higher education, healthcare and life sciences, and government. The company has already delivered successful digital transformation initiatives across organizations such as General Motors, Amazon, and Stanford University.

“People Tech Group has invested in and is building the UiPath Automation Practice to serve our global customers that have embarked on solving large scale, mission-critical business problems with enterprise automation at scale,” said People Tech Group Founder and CEO Vishwa Prasad. “UiPath’s technology has proven to be incredibly effective at reducing costs, improving accuracy, and freeing up resources for higher-value activities. When we combine this with the oversight and ongoing support from our team of experts, the results are truly game-changing.”

UiPath continues to lead the enterprise automation category by offering the only end-to-end, enterprise-ready automation platform that can grow with customers on their digital transformation journeys.

“With unprecedented levels of digital disruption and change in the marketplace today, customers demand an enterprise-ready automation platform that is agile, secure, easily scalable and can provide the fuel to their digital transformation programs and mission-critical applications,” said Thomas Hansen, UiPath Chief Revenue Officer. “By integrating our industry-leading automation platform with People Tech Group’s deep business IT and consulting expertise, we have created a partnership that helps businesses around the world more quickly, easily, and effectively digitally transform and derive more value from their people than ever before.”

About People Tech Group

People Tech Group is dedicated to helping customers deploy advanced technology for competitive advantage. We specialize in cloud and data transformation services that help businesses profitably scale. For more information, email info@peopletech.com.

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

UiPath Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: UiPath - Software-Roboter für sich wiederholende einfache Aufgaben
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

People Tech Group Partners with UiPath to Launch New Automation Practice UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, and People Tech Group (PTG), a Cloud, Data & AI Transformation and Engineering Services company, today announced that the companies have launched a Robotic Process Automation …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Kilroy Realty Grows Seattle Footprint With $490 Million Acquisition
Best-in-Class Client Service and Potential for Growth Attracts Two Practices Managing More Than ...
Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund Announces Third Quarter Distribution
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.06 Per Share ...
The Harvard Coop Celebrates Grand Re-Opening of its Flagship Store After Extensive Renovations
Exchange Bank’s SVP, Senior Credit Officer Mary Leonard-Wilson Promoted to Executive Role as ...
Miss HomeStreet Hydroplane Takes Second Place at the 2021 Bill Muncey Cup
ConocoPhillips Announces Significant Enhancement to Multi-Year Plan with All-Cash Permian Asset ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.09.21UiPath Academic Alliance Reaches More Than 1,000 Higher Education Institutions Worldwide as Demand Climbs for Automation Skills
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21UiPath Announces Major Partner Sponsors Supporting FORWARD IV, the Largest Global Conference for Automation Professionals
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten