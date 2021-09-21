checkAd

CareView Communications, Inc. Executes Multi-Hospital Agreement With a Large Non-Profit Healthcare System

21.09.2021, 14:00  |  16   |   |   

CareView Communications, Inc. ("CareView" or the "Company") (OTCQB: CRVW), an information technology provider to the healthcare industry, today announced the expansion of an agreement with a large, non-profit healthcare system in North Texas. Through the agreement, CareView will expand into four additional hospitals within the healthcare system.

The three-year agreement was executed under the Company’s new sales-based revenue model following the expansion and modernization of its Patient Safety System. It includes camera solutions specifically designed to address clinical needs in acute units, ICUs, behavioral health settings, and negative pressure COVID-19 units. With the use of CareView’s innovative system, hospitals can confidently increase the quality of care while ensuring patient safety.

This North Texas provider operates hospitals, outpatient facilities, and urgent care centers.

Sandra McRee, CareView’s Chief Operating Officer, stated, “We look forward to expanding our commitment and helping this major North Texas healthcare system provide their patients with enhanced care, particularly at-risk patients who require more observation.”

About CareView Communications, Inc.

As a leader in turnkey patient video monitoring solutions, CareView is redefining the standard of patient safety in hospitals and healthcare facilities across the country. For over a decade, CareView has relentlessly pursued innovative ways to increase patient protection, providing next-generation solutions that lower operational costs and foster a culture of safety among patients, staff, and hospital leadership. With installations in more than 150 hospitals, CareView has proven that its innovative technology is creating a culture of patient safety where patient falls have decreased by 80% and sitter costs reduced by more than 65%. Anchored by the CareView Patient Safety System, this modular, scalable solution delivers flexible configurations to fit any facility while significantly increasing patient safety and operational savings. All configurations feature HD cameras, high-fidelity 2-way audio/video, and LCD displays for the ultimate in capability, flexibility, and affordability. Corporate offices are located at 405 State Highway 121 Bypass, Suite B-240, Lewisville, TX 75067. More information about the Company and its products and services is available on the Company’s website at www.care-view.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

Wertpapier


