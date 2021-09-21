MetLife Introduces UpwiseTM, New Mobile App That Helps Consumers Feel Good About Their Finances

Nearly 9 in 10 consumers in the workforce say finances are a top source of stress for them now and in the future, according to MetLife’s 2021 Employee Benefits Trend (EBTS) Study. Yet our emotions about money rarely factor into most financial wellness tools. Today, MetLife introduces UpwiseTM, a free mobile app that helps consumers build positive financial habits and feel good about their progress.

“This new tool was inspired by feedback from hundreds of consumers in the workforce who want a solution that fits their personal situation and the financial priorities that matter most to them and their families,” said Meredith Ryan-Reid, senior vice president, Financial Wellness & Engagement at MetLife. “Money is not just functional – it’s emotional. UpwiseTM takes a holistic approach to financial wellness by addressing the emotional barriers to progress.”