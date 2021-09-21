checkAd

MetLife Introduces UpwiseTM, New Mobile App That Helps Consumers Feel Good About Their Finances

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.09.2021, 14:00  |  24   |   |   

Nearly 9 in 10 consumers in the workforce say finances are a top source of stress for them now and in the future, according to MetLife’s 2021 Employee Benefits Trend (EBTS) Study. Yet our emotions about money rarely factor into most financial wellness tools. Today, MetLife introduces UpwiseTM, a free mobile app that helps consumers build positive financial habits and feel good about their progress.

“This new tool was inspired by feedback from hundreds of consumers in the workforce who want a solution that fits their personal situation and the financial priorities that matter most to them and their families,” said Meredith Ryan-Reid, senior vice president, Financial Wellness & Engagement at MetLife. “Money is not just functional – it’s emotional. UpwiseTM takes a holistic approach to financial wellness by addressing the emotional barriers to progress.”

UpwiseTM is designed to connect consumers’ behaviors around common financial concerns or stressors like monthly budgeting, paying off debt or long-term savings to their emotions. For example, the app begins by assessing the consumer’s mood and understanding their relationship with money through the Money Mood tool. From there, UpwiseTM helps consumers prioritize financial goals and suggests simple actions to develop good financial habits and feel more optimistic about what their money can do for them. The app also engages consumers through personalized challenges that offer fun, rewarding ways to help them achieve small wins that lead to big outcomes.

Specifically, the app currently offers features to help consumers:

  • Learn about financial topics and actions to help improve financial wellness
  • See how their emotions and finances connect through the Money Mood tool
  • Link accounts to understand their financial activity including spending and savings patterns
  • Take challenges to help understand their money habits and take action to feel better
  • Review recurring subscriptions and cancel those that are no longer needed directly through the app
  • Create a Digital Estate Plan so they feel confident their family is protected for the future

The more consumers take advantage of the app’s features, the better UpwiseTM understands their individual needs, continuously learning to deliver a personalized experience. As consumers make progress, the recommendations change to reflect progress on the journey toward financial wellness.

Seite 1 von 3
Metlife Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MetLife Introduces UpwiseTM, New Mobile App That Helps Consumers Feel Good About Their Finances Nearly 9 in 10 consumers in the workforce say finances are a top source of stress for them now and in the future, according to MetLife’s 2021 Employee Benefits Trend (EBTS) Study. Yet our emotions about money rarely factor into most financial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Kilroy Realty Grows Seattle Footprint With $490 Million Acquisition
Best-in-Class Client Service and Potential for Growth Attracts Two Practices Managing More Than ...
Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund Announces Third Quarter Distribution
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.06 Per Share ...
The Harvard Coop Celebrates Grand Re-Opening of its Flagship Store After Extensive Renovations
Exchange Bank’s SVP, Senior Credit Officer Mary Leonard-Wilson Promoted to Executive Role as ...
Miss HomeStreet Hydroplane Takes Second Place at the 2021 Bill Muncey Cup
ConocoPhillips Announces Significant Enhancement to Multi-Year Plan with All-Cash Permian Asset ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17.09.21The Squeezed Middle: Millennial Managers Worse-off While Supporting a Burnt-out Workforce
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21MetLife Recognized for Hispanic Inclusion
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.09.21MetLife Names Michael Roberts as Chief Marketing Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.2120 Years Later: Commemorating 9/11
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21MetLife Investment Management Provides GBP 122.5 Million in Financing for Triple Point Social Housing REIT Plc
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21MetLife Investment Management and Norges Bank Investment Management Announce $825.1 Million Acquisition of One Memorial Drive
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21MetLife Investment Management Originates $6.4 Billion in Private Placement Debt and Private Structured Credit For 1H 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21From Man’s Best Friend to Budget Buster: Pet Parents Seek Support as They Prepare for a Return to In-person Work
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21Midtown Union’s Mira Apartment Complex Tops Out
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten