NextGen Healthcare Enables Care Resource Community Health Centers to Improve Patient Experience and Clinical Outcomes

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced that Care Resource Community Health Centers, Inc. (Care Resource) in South Florida is leveraging NextGen Patient Experience Platform to improve patient satisfaction scores and health outcomes. Through a new partnership with Clinect Healthcare, the NextGen Healthcare platform now enables providers to survey patient satisfaction levels. In addition, practices can monitor social media reviews and capture and score patient reported outcomes (PROs), enabling clinical recommendations based on patient responses.

With four locations, Care Resource provides comprehensive, integrated care for patients throughout its communities. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the group used the data from the new survey feature to encourage existing patients to get vaccinated and to better understand barriers for non-vaccinated patients. This survey tool measures touchpoints throughout the patient’s treatment, ultimately driving improved patient and provider interaction, which often results in improved satisfaction and patient outcomes.

“By leveraging the Clinect survey feature in the NextGen Patient Experience Platform, our patient engagement rate has grown tremendously,” said Carolyn McKay, chief quality officer for Care Resource. “This information has helped us further engage with our patients and improve outcomes. This is a much more efficient way to communicate with our patient population.”

“We are proud to partner with NextGen Healthcare to provide its clients with an integrated survey solution for monitoring patient experience, as well as capturing critical metrics on patient-reported outcomes,” said Brian Schmitz, chief executive officer for Clinect. “This platform allows NextGen Healthcare’s practices to monitor, analyze and act on information in real time.”

“Personalizing the patient and provider experience with dynamic engagement solutions is a key focus for NextGen Healthcare,” said Srinivas (Sri) Velamoor, chief growth & strategy officer for NextGen Healthcare. “Our partnership with Clinect represents another step forward in how we are extending the patient-provider connection and driving better outcomes.”

About NextGen Patient Experience Platform

NextGen Patient Experience Platform makes services more accessible to patients thereby increasing patient loyalty and engagement. The technology, developed through NextGen Healthcare’s acquisition of Medfusion in 2019, enables key aspects of patient-provider interactions that include a modern portal with an attractive, easy-to-use interface designed to run on any device.

About Care Resource

Care Resource is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization and a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) with locations in Midtown Miami, Little Havana, Miami Beach, and Fort Lauderdale. The health center provides comprehensive health and support services to address the full healthcare needs of South Florida’s pediatric, adolescent, and adult populations.

About Clinect Healthcare

Clinect’s multi-faceted platform is a one-stop shop where practices can customize their strategies, benefiting patients throughout the entirety of their healthcare journey. Clinect’s digital platform supports your practices’ check-in strategy, engages the patient at every step of their healthcare journey, increases office efficiency, saves time, drives outcomes, and has the ability to effortlessly promote and grow your online reputation. Let us show you how our technology is helping thousands of practices nationwide! Learn more at clinecthealthcare.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. We are empowering the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

