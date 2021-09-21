checkAd

Splunk Ranks No. 1 in ITOA Market Share for Seventh Consecutive Year

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.09.2021, 14:00   

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), provider of the Data-to-Everything Platform, today announced it was ranked No. 1 in IDC’s Worldwide IT Operations Analytics Software Market Shares, 2020.* This is the seventh year in a row Splunk topped the annual list, with company revenue in IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) driven by increased expansion in Splunk’s log management and analytics capabilities. Splunk IT offerings include Splunk IT Essentials, Splunk Infrastructure Monitoring, Splunk IT Service Intelligence (ITSI) and Splunk On-Call. Download the IDC Worldwide ITOA Software Market Shares, 2020 on the Splunk website.

IDC credits Splunk’s support for “prepackaged content and visualization for a variety of use cases including IT operations, APM and IT service intelligence,” as a key driver behind its leading position. Additionally, IDC cites that the “number of data sources, data volumes, and use cases continued to expand driving increased customer adoption.” IDC estimates that the worldwide ITOA market grew by 6.7% from 2019 and is valued at $3.7 billion overall. IDC also estimates that public cloud software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery of ITOA software represented 24.4% of total revenue in 2020, up from 19.3% of total revenue in 2019 with SaaS-based adoption growing rapidly. This is a core market Splunk Cloud Platform delivers in to provide fast, flexible and scalable data services to customers.

“The growing complexity of today’s hybrid IT environments has only made monitoring cloud services and mission-critical on-premises applications more challenging, with IT and DevOps teams forced to meet evolving customer expectations from every corner of the business,” said Spiros Xanthos, VP of Product Management, Observability and IT Operations, Splunk. “IDC’s ranking of Splunk as the ITOA market share leader for seven years now is a testament to Splunk’s continued commitment towards helping our 20,000+ customers leverage data from any source, at any scale and in real time to solve their business challenges.”

Splunk offers the most comprehensive, flexible and robust IT monitoring and management solutions for any IT landscape — on-premises, hybrid or multicloud — enabling customers to deliver lower mean-time-to-detect (MTTD) and mean-time-to-resolution (MTTR) of issues with AI-driven capabilities. Splunk’s leading position on IDC’s ITOA market share report demonstrates Splunk’s success in providing customers with the tools they need to modernize their IT environments and become data innovation leaders. For more information on Splunk IT solutions, visit the Splunk website.

*IDC Worldwide IT Operations Analytics Software Market Shares, 2020: Market Growth Accelerates, Doc #US48125121, Tim Grieser, August 2021.

About Splunk Inc.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) turns data into doing with the Data-to-Everything Platform. Splunk technology is designed to investigate, monitor, and analyze and act on data at any scale.

Splunk, Splunk>, Data-to-Everything, D2E and Turn Data Into Doing are trademarks and registered trademarks of Splunk Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. 2021 Splunk Inc. All rights reserved.



