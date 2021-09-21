checkAd

CoreCivic Enters Into New Lease Agreement with the State of New Mexico at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.09.2021, 14:00  |  12   |   |   

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE: CXW) (the Company) announced today that it has entered into a new three-year lease agreement with the State of New Mexico at the Company's 596-bed Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center. CoreCivic currently operates the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center under a contract with New Mexico and will transition facility operations to the New Mexico Corrections Department when the new lease agreement commences on November 1, 2021. CoreCivic will retain responsibility for facility maintenance throughout the term of the lease. The new lease agreement includes automatic extension options that could extend the term of the lease through October 31, 2041.

Damon T. Hininger, CoreCivic's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased to have successfully responded to the shifting needs of our government partners in New Mexico, which will allow them to continue to utilize our Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center while the New Mexico Corrections Department directly provides facility-level operations. Under the new agreement, the state will maintain access to critical capacity, we will generate fixed monthly payments under the lease, and our facility employees will be provided the opportunity to retain employment at the facility with the New Mexico Corrections Department. Including this new agreement, we lease five correctional facilities to five different states through our Properties segment. We believe solutions like this provide our government partners with increased flexibility and value."

The average annual rent for the initial three-year lease term is $3.2 million, including annual rent of $4.2 million in the second and third years of the lease, with annual escalators thereafter. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center generated revenue of $5.3 million and incurred a facility net operating loss of $1.3 million.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. CoreCivic provides a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. CoreCivic is the nation’s largest owner of partnership correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities, and believes it is the largest private owner of real estate used by government agencies in the U.S. CoreCivic has been a flexible and dependable partner for government for more than 35 years. CoreCivic’s employees are driven by a deep sense of service, high standards of professionalism and a responsibility to help government better the public good.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CoreCivic Enters Into New Lease Agreement with the State of New Mexico at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE: CXW) (the Company) announced today that it has entered into a new three-year lease agreement with the State of New Mexico at the Company's 596-bed Northwest New Mexico …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Freddie Mac Research Explores Causes for the Appraisal Valuation Gap for Homeowners in Minority ...
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Completion of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan
Trigon Closes Oversubscribed Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing
INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
CUMULUS MEDIA Releases New Investor Presentation
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Provides Investor Update
Integrity Applications, Inc. Announces Filing of Form S-3 Shelf Registration Statement
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Receives Complete Response Letter from the FDA identifying deficiencies at ...
Conformis, Inc. Provides Business Update
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...