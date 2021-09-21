Investview (“INVU”) Announces Another Strong Month of Gross Revenue and Net Income Across Business Divisions - with Record Membership Subscription Sales for August 2021

Investview Continues Strong Monthly Results Across Business Divisions: August 2021 Gross Revenue Growth of 223% year-over-year to $9.8 million and Net Income Growth of 823% year-over-year to $3.7 million.



Gross Revenue of $9.8 million, up 223% Year-Over-Year August

Income from Operations of $3.4 million, up 1,213% Year-Over-Year August

Net Revenue of $8.7 million, up 198% Year-Over-Year August

Net Income of $3.7 million (includes non-operating income), up $4.3 million or 823% Year-Over-Year August

iGenius Subscription and NDAU Gross Revenue of $6.6 million, up 216% Year-Over-Year August

iGenius Membership Subscription Record Gross Revenue of $5.4 million, up 155% Year-Over-Year August

SAFETek Bitcoin Mining Gross Revenue of $3.1 million, up 238% Year-Over-Year August

Bitcoin Mined over 16 months period ending August 2021, 1,072.43 Bitcoin

Digital currency holdings of Bitcoin and NDAU carrying value and fair value as of August 31 st , 2021, were $7.3 million and $9.0 million, respectively

, 2021, were $7.3 million and $9.0 million, respectively Cash and Restricted Cash as of August 31st, 2021 was $18.2 million

Eatontown, NJ, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investview, Inc. (OTCQB: INVU), a diversified financial technology company that through its subsidiaries and global distribution network provides financial technology, education tools, content, research, and management of digital asset technologies with a focus on Bitcoin mining and the new generation of digital assets, is pleased to announce strong combined gross revenue and net income across business divisions, with record membership subscription sales for the month of August 2021.

“We continue to be pleased with the results of our business segments, iGenius and SAFETek. Our subsidiary iGenius, which delivers financial education, technology and research to individuals recorded its highest gross revenue from subscription sales for the month, a result of continued growth in our subscription membership. Our iGenius membership subscription gross revenue in August 2021 of $5.4 million, up 155% was the best in iGenius’s history, a result of a 144% increase in membership subscriptions over the same period last year. Our other subsidiary SAFETek, which operates in the high-speed processing computer space and focuses on Bitcoin mining, repair, hosting, operations and blockchain technologies also had a solid August 2021, with gross revenues increasing 238% over the same period last year. On a consolidated basis for the first five months of fiscal year 2022, our gross revenues and net income were $53.2 million up 351% and $14.0 million up 347%, over the same period in the prior year, respectively. The investments in existing services offered and new products launched, such as NDAU, the world’s first adaptive digital currency along with the purchase and deployment of additional Bitcoin miners, as well as the rise in Bitcoin value continue to drive the sizable increases to the top and bottom lines,” said Ralph Valvano, Investview CFO.