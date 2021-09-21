EZ NFT Artist, James C. Mulligan, Launches Stunning, One-of-a-Kind Warhol Tributes on MakersPlace

Uniquely Commissioned Physical and NFT Art Pairings Reinterpret Warhol’s Revered Sunday B. Morning Prints of Marilyn Monroe



Las Vegas, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Wee-Cig International Corporation (OTCMarkets: WCIG), a company focused on identifying and growing top tech companies in emerging markets, today announced that its controlled subsidiary dba, “EZ365”, is launching two stunning James C. Mulligan works for auction on MakersPlace, one of the world’s leading digital art marketplaces. The pieces were developed in collaboration with the Company’s EZ NFT division which provides diverse opportunities to invest in the NFT market.

The 1/1 works by Mulligan, a celebrated Irish-American fine artist, are being auctioned as part of EZ NFT’s exclusive Renaissance 2.0 offering, creating exceptional opportunities to invest in iconic physical art pieces and the uniquely commissioned NFTs inspired by them. The two stunning pieces at auction are part of Renaissance 2.0’s initial launch, The Marilyn Collection, which brought together five exceptional modern-day artists to generate unique NFTs inspired by Andy Warhol’s Sunday B. Morning prints of screen legend Marilyn Monroe.

Mulligan’s Diamond Doll is a sparkling tribute to the screen goddess. Created live at the Crypto Jazz Festival in Newport, the artist used brush and hand to apply paint and glitter to the canvas with stunning effect. The lucky buyer will receive the original, physical handpainted 3' x 3' acrylic and glitter piece, a time lapse NFT showcasing the creation of the work and final product, and a physical, Infinite Objects display.

Painted in oil on panel and awash in rosy tones, Mulligan’s Pink and the Blues depicts Andy Warhol in melancholy contemplation. This 1/1 NFT brings the piece to life with moving music and subtle animation. In addition to the original 16” x 20” painting and 1/1 NFT with Infinite Objects display, the successful bidder will also receive the original Andy Warhol Sunday B. Morning edition print that served as Mulligan’s inspiration.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for any art or NFT enthusiast and the die-hard Andy Warhol or Marilyn Monroe fan,” said Russell Korus, EZ365 Founder and CEO of Wee-Cig. “James Mulligan’s incredible talent has long been admired by numerous celebrity collectors. The opportunity to obtain one of his original paintings, a 1/1 NFT and an original Warhol print in one bid will be a boast-worthy addition to any collection.”