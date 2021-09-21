checkAd

DemeRx Doses First Subject in Phase 1/2a Study of DMX-1002 (Ibogaine) in Opioid Use Disorder

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.09.2021, 14:00  |  12   |   |   

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DemeRx IB, Inc. ("DemeRx"), an atai Life Sciences (Nasdaq: ATAI) ("atai") platform company focused on developing ibogaine for the treatment of opioid use disorder (OUD), today announced that the first subjects have been dosed in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial of ibogaine HCl (DMX-1002). The trial has commenced enrollment and dosing of recreational drug users and healthy volunteers in the Phase 1 segment of the study at the Manchester clinical unit of MAC Clinical Research (MAC) in the UK, one of Europe’s largest clinical development organizations.

DMX-1002 is an oral formulation of ibogaine, a naturally occurring psychedelic product isolated from a West African shrub. In previously published non-controlled studies, ibogaine has demonstrated rapid and sustained efficacy in treating OUD and has the potential to be a disease modifying treatment for this vulnerable patient population seeking to end their intractable cycle of drug dependence.

The Phase 1/2a trial is designed to assess safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and efficacy, and the results will inform future studies in patients with opioid use disorder. We expect to obtain safety data from the phase 1 segment of this trial in early 2022.

“By launching the Phase1/2a trial, we look forward to bringing important data from carefully designed, controlled studies to the existing literature on ibogaine, a compound with substantial history,” said Dr. Deborah Mash, CEO and President of DemeRx. “We are hopeful that this early trial can begin to establish a safe and efficacious profile for Ibogaine, so that we can potentially offer a new option for patients seeking to break free from OUD who have far too few options.”

“The opioid crisis has ravaged the U.S. for over 20 years with little sign of letting up. The COVID-19 pandemic revealed the tragic vulnerability of people addicted to drugs as the CDC tallied 93,000 drug overdose deaths in 2020, a 30% increase, 70,000 of which involved opioids,” added Srinivas Rao, Chief Scientific Officer and Co-founder of atai Life Sciences. “Launching our Phase 1/2a trial of ibogaine with assent of regulators, we believe is a major step towards reversing the trend of the opioid crisis.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DemeRx Doses First Subject in Phase 1/2a Study of DMX-1002 (Ibogaine) in Opioid Use Disorder NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - DemeRx IB, Inc. ("DemeRx"), an atai Life Sciences (Nasdaq: ATAI) ("atai") platform company focused on developing ibogaine for the treatment of opioid use disorder (OUD), today announced that the first …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Freddie Mac Research Explores Causes for the Appraisal Valuation Gap for Homeowners in Minority ...
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Completion of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan
Trigon Closes Oversubscribed Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing
INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
CUMULUS MEDIA Releases New Investor Presentation
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Provides Investor Update
Integrity Applications, Inc. Announces Filing of Form S-3 Shelf Registration Statement
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Receives Complete Response Letter from the FDA identifying deficiencies at ...
Conformis, Inc. Provides Business Update
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...