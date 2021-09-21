checkAd

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Full Study Data from Metastatic Neuroendocrine Cancer Phase 1 Trial of PV-10 at European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021

KNOXVILLE, TN, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provectus (OTCQB: PVCT) today announced that data from an ongoing clinical trial of investigational cancer immunotherapy PV-10 (rose bengal disodium) for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors (NET) metastatic to the liver (mNET) refractory to somatostatin analogs (SSAs) and peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT) (NCT02693067) was presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, held online from September 16-21, 2021.

Highlights from the ESMO 2021mNET Presentation:

  • Baseline disease characteristics
    • N = 12 patients: 50% male; median age of 66 years (range 47-79)
    • Primary tumor sites: 7 small bowel (58%), 2 pancreas (17%), 1 caecal (8%), and 2 unknown (17%)
    • NET grades: 5 Grade 1 (42%) and 7 Grade 2 (58%)
    • Refractory to SSA and PRRT; all symptomatic progressive disease
    • Chromogranin A (CgA): median 1,585 μg/L (35-10,370)
  • PV-10 treatment
    • Median number of injected lesions: 1 (1-4)
    • Median number of injection cycles: 1 (1-4); 8 patients (67%) received 1 PV-10 cycle; 4 patients received multiple cycles
  • Safety
    • Injection site pain in 9 of 12 patients (75%)
    • Grade 3 photosensitivity reaction in 1 patient; Grade 3 elevation of hepatic enzymes in 1 patient (resolved by Day 7); carcinoid flare in 2 patients
  • Injected-lesion efficacy (RECIST)
    • 42% partial response (PR) and 42% objective response rate (ORR)
  • Patient-level efficacy (RECIST)
    • 83%a disease control rate (DCR) (10 of 12 patients)
    • Median progression-free survival (PFS): 9.2 months (1.0-41.8)
    • Median overall survival (OS): 22.5 months (5.5-41.8); 6 patients (50%) undergoing response follow-up (data cut-off: April 30, 2021)
  • Immune response
    • Upregulation of NK cells and activated CD4+ T cells observed in peripheral blood collected 7-28 days post-PV-10 injection
  • Biomarkers and quality of life (QOL)
    • CgA stable in 10 patients (83%)
    • Health-related QOL assessments stable or improved at one month in 8 of 11 patients (73%); maintained at 3 months in 6 of 10 patients (60%)
