Selecta Biosciences to Participate in Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

21.09.2021, 14:00   

WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB), a biotechnology company leveraging its clinically validated ImmTOR platform to develop tolerogenic therapies that selectively mitigate unwanted immune responses, today announced that Company’s Management will participate in a fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings at the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference to be held September 27-30, 2021.

Details on the conference be found below.

Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings
Date: Monday September 27, 2021
Presentation Time: 3:20 p.m. EST
Webcast: Click Here

An archived webcast will also be accessible in the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.selectabio.com.

About Selecta Biosciences, Inc.
Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) is a clinical stage biotechnology company leveraging its ImmTOR platform to develop tolerogenic therapies that selectively mitigate unwanted immune responses. With a proven ability to induce tolerance to highly immunogenic proteins, ImmTOR has the potential to amplify the efficacy of biologic therapies, including redosing of life-saving gene therapies, as well as restore the body’s natural self-tolerance in autoimmune diseases. Selecta has several proprietary and partnered programs in its pipeline focused on enzyme therapies, gene therapies, and autoimmune diseases. Selecta Biosciences is headquartered in the Greater Boston area. For more information, please visit www.selectabio.com.

For Investors:
Bruce Mackle
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
+1-929-469-3859
bmackle@lifesciadvisors.com

For Media: 
Brittany Leigh, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications, LLC
+1-646-751-4366
bleigh@lifescicomms.com 





