Galectin Therapeutics Announces $20 Million Convertible Debt Financing from Its Chairman, Richard E. Uihlein

NORCROSS, Ga., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT), the leading developer of therapeutics that target galectin proteins, today announced that it has entered into a $20 million convertible debt financing agreement with Richard E. Uihlein, the Company’s Chairman and largest individual stockholder. This $20 million convertible debt is in addition to a $10 million convertible debt financing from Mr. Uihlein completed in April 2021.



The loan agreement comprises two separate $10 million convertible notes, the first of which closed and funded on September 17, 2021 and the second which will close on or before December 17, 2021. The convertible notes are unsecured and bear interest at a rate of 2% compounded annually. Additional interest of 2.5% per quarter will accrue but will only be paid if the debt and interest are converted into shares of the Company’s common stock, at Mr. Uihlein’s option, on or prior to maturity, which is four years from the date of each loan closing. The conversion price of the debt and interest is fixed at 228% above the price per share of common stock on the day prior to each closing or $5.00 per share, whichever is greater.

Richard E. Uihlein, Chairman of Galectin Therapeutics, commented on his $20 million investment, “I remain deeply committed to the Company’s success and our goal of addressing large, unmet medical needs. We are the only Company addressing NASH cirrhosis using a clinically relevant endpoint to measure efficacy. Additionally, the results from a Phase 1 trial using belapectin in combination with KEYTRUDA, a checkpoint inhibitor, were very encouraging, particularly in patients with metastatic melanoma. This financing demonstrates my confidence in our team and our science, and I look forward to advancing our programs.”

“I want to thank Mr. Uihlein for his unwavering commitment to the Company. The impact of his financial backing and leadership as Chairman cannot be overstated,” said Joel Lewis, president and Chief Executive Officer of Galectin Therapeutics. “We continue to make progress in our NAVIGATE trial for patients with NASH cirrhosis and we also are exploring how to best move forward in the treatment of metastatic melanoma, where we have seen promising early results of belapectin in combination with KEYTRUDA in the treatment of advanced melanoma. This financing, as well as the recent addition of several accomplished and experienced professionals to our management team, provide resources that will help us pursue our goals.”