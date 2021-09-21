checkAd

Inari Medical Appoints Pulmonologist Dr. Victor F. Tapson as VP of Medical Affairs

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) (“Inari”) a medical device company focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases, today announced that the company has appointed Victor F. Tapson, M.D. as VP of Medical Affairs.

Dr. Tapson has devoted his medical career to patient care, research, and teaching in pulmonary hypertension and pulmonary embolism. He has authored more than 200 peer-reviewed manuscripts and was involved in the development of the American Thoracic Society’s clinical practice guidelines for the diagnosis of venous thromboembolism. “I am thrilled to be joining Inari Medical on its mission to revolutionize the treatment of pulmonary embolism and deep venous thrombosis,” said Dr. Tapson. Prior to Inari, Dr. Tapson was in practice at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA where he started the first Pulmonary Embolism Response Team (PERT) on the west coast. Dr. Tapson has been an officer and board member of the PERT Consortium, serving as its first elected President.

Prior to his time at Cedars, Dr. Tapson spent over two decades at Duke University Medical Center where he was a professor of medicine and focused on lung transplantation, pulmonary hypertension, and pulmonary embolism clinical research. He co-founded the Duke Lung Transplant Program, Duke Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension (CTEPH) Program, and Duke Pulmonary Vascular Disease Center, serving as its Director for 20 years.

Dr. Tapson is a graduate of Drexel University School of Medicine in Philadelphia, PA.  He completed his medical and pulmonology training at Duke University Medical Center and Boston University/Boston City Hospital.  He is board-certified in internal medicine and pulmonary disease, and is fellowship-trained in pulmonary and critical care.

“In order to establish a new gold standard for the treatment of VTE, not only is clinical data required but so is a change in systems of care,” said Dr. Thomas Tu, Chief Medical Officer of Inari. “As a thought leader in the VTE space and pioneer of the PERT concept, Vic innately understands this and is uniquely qualified to enable Inari to execute.”

About Inari Medical, Inc.
Inari Medical, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases. Inari has developed two minimally invasive, novel catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices that are designed to remove large clots from large vessels and eliminate the need for thrombolytic drugs. The company purpose-built its products for the specific characteristics of the venous system and the treatment of the two distinct manifestations of venous thromboembolism, or VTE: deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. The ClotTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by FDA and CE Mark approved for the treatment of deep vein thrombosis. The FlowTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by FDA and CE Mark approved for the treatment of pulmonary embolism and clot in transit in the right atrium.

