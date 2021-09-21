LGBTQ Loyalty Announces Application to Uplist to OTCQB Venture Market

The OTCQB Venture Market, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., is designed for developing and entrepreneurial companies in the U.S. and abroad. Companies must be current in their financial reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process, including meeting a minimum bid price and other financial conditions. With more compliance and quality standards, the OTCQB provides investors improved visibility to enhance trading decisions. The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities.

WILTON MANORS, Fla., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: LFAP) (“LGBTQ Loyalty”) (“the Company”), a diversity- and inclusion-driven financial methodology and data company, announces that it has submitted its application for uplisting to the OTCQB Venture Market (OTCQB). The application process will not guarantee acceptance of the Company's submission by OTCMARKETS from the PINKS to OTCQB.

"We are very excited to have filed our application for the opportunity to be uplisted to the OTCQB Venture Market. This is a major milestone that we envisioned after we prioritized the launch of our methodology and financial product,” said Bobby Blair, CEO of LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings. "We are pleased to take this next step in our journey of creating a broader outreach to the investment community on our unwavering pursuit for Advancing Equality in Corporate America."

The listing of LGBTQ Loyalty’s common shares on the OTCQB remains subject to the approval of the OTCQB and the satisfaction of applicable listing requirements. As more information becomes available on our OTCQB application, we will keep our shareholders up to date on the status.

About LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc.

LGBTQ Loyalty is a diversity- and inclusion-driven financial methodology and data company that quantifies corporate equality alignment with the LGBTQ community and minority interest groups. The Company has benchmarked the first-ever U.S. Loyalty Preference Index, which it believes empowers the LGBTQ community to express their preferences for the nation’s high-performing corporations most dedicated to advancing equality. The Loyalty Preference Index, branded as LGBTQ100 ESG Index, is an environmental, social and governance (ESG) index, offering an added perspective for those seeking to align with equality-driven, ESG-responsible corporations. LGBTQ Loyalty’s leadership includes seasoned authorities in the financial industry and LGBTQ community. For more information, please visit www.lgbtqloyalty.com .

