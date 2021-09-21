89bio to Participate in the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 89bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases, today announced that Company’s Management will provide a corporate update and participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference, a virtul event, on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 2:40 p.m. ET.

The webcast of the presentation will be accessible in the investor section of 89bio’s website.