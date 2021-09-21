checkAd

Apollo Global Management to Host Investor Day on October 19, 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo”) announced today that it will host an Investor Day for the investment community on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. Due to COVID restrictions, the in-person event will have limited attendance and is invite-only. The Investor Day will include a series of presentations by the company’s senior management team, which will provide insight on Apollo’s long-term growth strategy. Presentations will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET followed by a Q&A session.

A live webcast of the event can be accessed by the general public and media via Apollo’s website at www.apollo.com. A replay will be available on Apollo’s website following the conclusion of the event.

For questions regarding the 2021 Investor Day, please contact Apollo Investor Relations at IR@apollo.com.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. We seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid and opportunistic. Through our investment activity across our fully integrated platform, we serve the retirement income and financial return needs of our clients, and we offer innovative capital solutions to businesses. Our patient, creative, knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of June 30, 2021, Apollo had approximately $472 billion assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

Contact Information

For investors:

Noah Gunn
Head of Investor Relations
Apollo Global Management, Inc.
(212) 822-0540
IR@apollo.com

For media:

Joanna Rose
Global Head of Corporate Communications
Apollo Global Management, Inc.
(212) 822 0491
Communications@apollo.com





Disclaimer

