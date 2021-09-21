Apollo Global Management to Host Investor Day on October 19, 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo”) announced today that it will host an Investor Day for the investment community on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. Due to COVID restrictions, the in-person event will have limited attendance and is invite-only. The Investor Day will include a series of presentations by the company’s senior management team, which will provide insight on Apollo’s long-term growth strategy. Presentations will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET followed by a Q&A session.



A live webcast of the event can be accessed by the general public and media via Apollo’s website at www.apollo.com. A replay will be available on Apollo’s website following the conclusion of the event.