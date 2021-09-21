checkAd

Ecoark and Zest Labs File Complaint Against Deloitte to Recover Several Hundred Million Dollars

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.09.2021, 14:00  |  15   |   |   

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zest Labs, an AgTech company modernizing the post-harvest fresh food supply chain, today announced that it and Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEST) (“Ecoark”), its parent company, have filed a complaint against Deloitte Consulting, LLP (“Deloitte”) in the Eighth Judicial District Court in Clark County, Nevada. The complaint is for violation of the Nevada Uniform Trade Secret Act and will also be seeking a preliminary and permanent injunction, attorney’s fees, and punitive damages. The damages at issue are in the hundreds of millions of dollars. “Intellectual property is key to America’s modern economy. We are continuously monitoring to ensure that the sanctity of our intellectual property remains intact. We have a fiduciary obligation to our shareholders, customers, and employees to ensure that we address any and all infractions,” stated Randy May, Chief Executive Officer of Ecoark.

Zest Labs developed Zest Fresh, which is proven to significantly reduce field to shelf food waste while improving delivered freshness to consumers. The data and insights provided by Zest Fresh are designed to also help growers, food distributors and retailers reduce the $85 billion problem of fresh food waste, which is estimated at nearly 33% of all fresh food.

In 2016, a retail customer committed to a pilot program and deployment of Zest Fresh. During this time, Zest Labs began work with Deloitte, at a confidential, but material expense to Zest Labs. Over the course of several months throughout 2016, Zest Labs engaged in signiﬁcant discussions, presentations, demonstrations, and information downloads with Deloitte. Zest Labs worked extensively with Deloitte demonstrating how the Zest Fresh solution would improve the consistency of delivered shelf life and help reduce Fresh Food Shrink. During this time, Zest Labs’ proprietary information was shared with Deloitte. Deloitte specifically acknowledged the information was proprietary and confidential.

“We were concerned to see Deloitte introduce their first Fresh solution, led by personnel that directly worked with Zest Labs, following our work together,” said Peter Mehring, CEO of Zest Labs. “Deloitte’s ‘proprietary Fresh Analytics tool set’ description highlights financial and operational benefits just as those provided by Zest Fresh and includes implementation details previously only found in Zest Fresh. The lack of related industry experience prior to working with Zest, the strong similarities in their solution description and details, and the timing of their Fresh consulting launch leads to only one reasonable conclusion.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ecoark and Zest Labs File Complaint Against Deloitte to Recover Several Hundred Million Dollars SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Zest Labs, an AgTech company modernizing the post-harvest fresh food supply chain, today announced that it and Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEST) (“Ecoark”), its parent company, have filed a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Completion of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan
Freddie Mac Research Explores Causes for the Appraisal Valuation Gap for Homeowners in Minority ...
Trigon Closes Oversubscribed Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing
INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
CUMULUS MEDIA Releases New Investor Presentation
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Provides Investor Update
Integrity Applications, Inc. Announces Filing of Form S-3 Shelf Registration Statement
Conformis, Inc. Provides Business Update
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Receives Complete Response Letter from the FDA identifying deficiencies at ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...