Ecoark and Zest Labs File Complaint Against Deloitte to Recover Several Hundred Million Dollars
SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zest Labs, an AgTech company modernizing the post-harvest fresh food supply chain, today announced that it and Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEST)
(“Ecoark”), its parent company, have filed a complaint against Deloitte Consulting, LLP (“Deloitte”) in the Eighth Judicial District Court in Clark County, Nevada. The complaint is for violation of
the Nevada Uniform Trade Secret Act and will also be seeking a preliminary and permanent injunction, attorney’s fees, and punitive damages. The damages at issue are in the hundreds of millions of
dollars. “Intellectual property is key to America’s modern economy. We are continuously monitoring to ensure that the sanctity of our intellectual property remains intact. We have a fiduciary
obligation to our shareholders, customers, and employees to ensure that we address any and all infractions,” stated Randy May, Chief Executive Officer of Ecoark.
Zest Labs developed Zest Fresh, which is proven to significantly reduce field to shelf food waste while improving delivered freshness to consumers. The data and insights provided by Zest Fresh are designed to also help growers, food distributors and retailers reduce the $85 billion problem of fresh food waste, which is estimated at nearly 33% of all fresh food.
In 2016, a retail customer committed to a pilot program and deployment of Zest Fresh. During this time, Zest Labs began work with Deloitte, at a confidential, but material expense to Zest Labs. Over the course of several months throughout 2016, Zest Labs engaged in signiﬁcant discussions, presentations, demonstrations, and information downloads with Deloitte. Zest Labs worked extensively with Deloitte demonstrating how the Zest Fresh solution would improve the consistency of delivered shelf life and help reduce Fresh Food Shrink. During this time, Zest Labs’ proprietary information was shared with Deloitte. Deloitte specifically acknowledged the information was proprietary and confidential.
“We were concerned to see Deloitte introduce their first Fresh solution, led by personnel that directly worked with Zest Labs, following our work together,” said Peter Mehring, CEO of Zest Labs. “Deloitte’s ‘proprietary Fresh Analytics tool set’ description highlights financial and operational benefits just as those provided by Zest Fresh and includes implementation details previously only found in Zest Fresh. The lack of related industry experience prior to working with Zest, the strong similarities in their solution description and details, and the timing of their Fresh consulting launch leads to only one reasonable conclusion.”
