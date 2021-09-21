Ecoark and Zest Labs File Complaint Against Deloitte to Recover Several Hundred Million Dollars

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zest Labs, an AgTech company modernizing the post-harvest fresh food supply chain, today announced that it and Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEST) (“Ecoark”), its parent company, have filed a complaint against Deloitte Consulting, LLP (“Deloitte”) in the Eighth Judicial District Court in Clark County, Nevada. The complaint is for violation of the Nevada Uniform Trade Secret Act and will also be seeking a preliminary and permanent injunction, attorney’s fees, and punitive damages. The damages at issue are in the hundreds of millions of dollars. “Intellectual property is key to America’s modern economy. We are continuously monitoring to ensure that the sanctity of our intellectual property remains intact. We have a fiduciary obligation to our shareholders, customers, and employees to ensure that we address any and all infractions,” stated Randy May, Chief Executive Officer of Ecoark.



Zest Labs developed Zest Fresh, which is proven to significantly reduce field to shelf food waste while improving delivered freshness to consumers. The data and insights provided by Zest Fresh are designed to also help growers, food distributors and retailers reduce the $85 billion problem of fresh food waste, which is estimated at nearly 33% of all fresh food.