GBT Launches Long Distance Testing Phase For its Long-Range Radio system

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT” or the “Company”), launches long distance testing phase for its Infinia radio system. The testing will be done for voice and digital data communications, nationwide. This phase of testing is to evaluate dead zones coverage using fixed coordinate repeater units. Infinia (Internal project’s code name) is a data and voice communication system, that operates via HF (High Frequency) radio waves. The system communicates through ionospheric propagation environment to reach very long distances. A skip zone, also called dead zone, is the distance between the point where a radio signal was transmitted and the point where it was received, after refracted back by the ionosphere, in such area’s transmissions may not be received. Infinia includes a solution for dead zones coverage which is a repeater’s static geo-referenced system, to always ensure continuous communication. The repeater system operates as a relay and will automatically switch frequencies according to ionospheric conditions, ensuring steady communication between mobile and base units. The system will be tested using various antenna types, among them are Whip, NVIS and loop antennas. Since ionospheric conditions play a major role in governing skip zones, vigorous testing will be conducted throughout terrains and various weather conditions. The system aimed to be used for wide variety of civil and military applications, among them are remote location telemedicine, emergency response and internet services.



"We are launching a long-range testing phase for our Infinia radio system, after initial short and medium distance testing produced successful results. This phase targets coverage and nationwide communication. We will be testing voice and data communication between all system units with the focus on signal reliability and stability. Since the Infinia system is working through skywaves the main challenge will be to ensure dead zone communication coverage. As with every HF radio system another major obstacle is to maintain a continuous communication throughout the day and weather conditions. These dead zones are the regions between a transmission send and receive points, after refracting from the ionosphere. The Infinia system includes repeaters which aim to cover dead zones by automatically switching to proper frequencies according to the ionospheric conditions, always maintaining continuous communication. For example, a communication from Los Angeles to Denver Colorado may be established through a repeater unit in Seattle Washington. We will also evaluate the system with various antenna types, positions, and landscape conditions. The Infinia system aims to provide data and voice communication for wide range of civil and military applications among them are remote telemedicine, emergency response, and modern internet services,” said Danny Rittman the Company’s CTO.