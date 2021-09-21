Alignment Healthcare Adds Dignity Health to Provider Network in Maricopa County, Arizona

“Partnering with Dignity Health is a natural extension of our senior-first care model, an approach that puts the needs and wants of the senior at the center of everything we do,” said John Kao, founder and CEO, Alignment Healthcare. “Tapping into respected community partners such as Dignity Health enable us to consistently deliver better clinical outcomes and a better care experience to the seniors we serve in Maricopa County.”

ORANGE, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicare Advantage company Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC) today announced the addition of Dignity Health, a not-for-profit community health provider, to its Medicare Advantage provider network for Maricopa County, Arizona members starting Jan. 1, 2022. Pending regulatory approval, this agreement provides the more than 733,000 Medicare-eligible seniors residing in Maricopa County 1 access to Dignity Health’s nine hospitals, four urgent care centers and 14 free-standing emergency rooms.

Medicare-eligible Maricopa County residents who enroll in Alignment’s HMO and PPO plans for 2022 will have access to Dignity Health’s hospitals, emergency rooms and urgent cares in the Phoenix area. Alignment Health Plan members will also have access to popular benefits such as grocery allowances, free non-emergency medical transportation and virtual fitness classes as well as access to the company’s 24/7 ACCESS On-Demand Concierge service.

“For more than 125 years, Dignity Health has delivered highly coordinated, integrated care to our local communities with compassion and innovation, and we look forward to extending this care to Alignment’s members,” said Linda Hunt, president, Dignity Health Southwest Division.

