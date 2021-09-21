checkAd

Alignment Healthcare Adds Dignity Health to Provider Network in Maricopa County, Arizona

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.09.2021, 14:00  |  14   |   |   

ORANGE, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicare Advantage company Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC) today announced the addition of Dignity Health, a not-for-profit community health provider, to its Medicare Advantage provider network for Maricopa County, Arizona members starting Jan. 1, 2022. Pending regulatory approval, this agreement provides the more than 733,000 Medicare-eligible seniors residing in Maricopa County1 access to Dignity Health’s nine hospitals, four urgent care centers and 14 free-standing emergency rooms.

“Partnering with Dignity Health is a natural extension of our senior-first care model, an approach that puts the needs and wants of the senior at the center of everything we do,” said John Kao, founder and CEO, Alignment Healthcare. “Tapping into respected community partners such as Dignity Health enable us to consistently deliver better clinical outcomes and a better care experience to the seniors we serve in Maricopa County.”

Medicare-eligible Maricopa County residents who enroll in Alignment’s HMO and PPO plans for 2022 will have access to Dignity Health’s hospitals, emergency rooms and urgent cares in the Phoenix area. Alignment Health Plan members will also have access to popular benefits such as grocery allowances, free non-emergency medical transportation and virtual fitness classes as well as access to the company’s 24/7 ACCESS On-Demand Concierge service.

“For more than 125 years, Dignity Health has delivered highly coordinated, integrated care to our local communities with compassion and innovation, and we look forward to extending this care to Alignment’s members,” said Linda Hunt, president, Dignity Health Southwest Division.

For more information, visit www.alignmenthealthcare.com.

About Alignment Healthcare
Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

Media Contact
Priya Shah
mPR, Inc. for Alignment Healthcare
alignment@mpublicrelations.com

1 733,784 as of September 2021, https://www.cms.gov/research-statistics-data-and-systemsstatistics-tre ...





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alignment Healthcare Adds Dignity Health to Provider Network in Maricopa County, Arizona ORANGE, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Medicare Advantage company Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC) today announced the addition of Dignity Health, a not-for-profit community health provider, to its Medicare Advantage provider network …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Freddie Mac Research Explores Causes for the Appraisal Valuation Gap for Homeowners in Minority ...
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Completion of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan
Trigon Closes Oversubscribed Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing
INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
CUMULUS MEDIA Releases New Investor Presentation
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Provides Investor Update
Integrity Applications, Inc. Announces Filing of Form S-3 Shelf Registration Statement
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Receives Complete Response Letter from the FDA identifying deficiencies at ...
Conformis, Inc. Provides Business Update
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...