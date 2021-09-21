checkAd

Longeveron Announces Dr. Jorge Ruiz as Speaker for Roundtable Discussion & Presentation at 2021 International Conference for Frailty & Sarcopenia Research

-- Jorge Ruiz, M.D., Associate Director for Clinical Affairs, Geriatric Research at the Miami VA Healthcare System, will present Longeveron’s Aging Frailty Phase 2b Trial Data

-- National Institute on Aging-funded study showed significant, dose-dependent improvement in walking distance after infusion with Lomecel-B in subjects with mild-to-moderate Aging Frailty

MIAMI, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) ("Longeveron" or "Company"), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for chronic aging-related and life-threatening conditions, today announced that Jorge Ruiz, M.D., Associate Director for Clinical Affairs at the Geriatric Research, Education and Clinical Center (GRECC), Miami Veterans Affairs Healthcare System, and lead investigator in the trial, will present the results from the trial titled: A Phase 2b, Randomized, Blinded and Placebo-Controlled Trial to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of Lomecel-B Infusion in Patients With Aging Frailty (the “Phase 2b trial”) at the 2021 11th Annual International Conference for Frailty & Sarcopenia (ICFSR).

The trial and results, previously announced by the Company on August 13, 2021, will be presented via a pre-recorded webcast by Dr. Ruiz during a Roundtable on September 29, 2021, which will be followed by a live question and answer session from registered conference attendees. The webcast and recording of the Roundtable will be accessible on the “Events & Presentations” page on the Longeveron website at https://investors.longeveron.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx after the conference, which runs from September 29 to October 1, 2021.

About the Phase 2b Trial

The Phase 2b trial, which was partially funded by a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the National Institute on Aging (NIA), evaluated the safety and efficacy of a single peripheral intravenous infusion of four different doses of Lomecel-B cell therapy (25 million (n=37), 50 million (n=31), 100 million (n=34) and 200 million (n=16) cells). The primary objective of the study was to assess the effect of Lomecel-B treatment on exercise tolerance and endurance via the six-minute walk test (6MWT).

