Enigmai, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Golden Star Enterprises Ltd., Investigating the Growing Need for Workforce Management in Hospitals

Golden Star Enterprises CEO, Eliav Kling, commented, “Hospital schedules are complex. You must have the right staff in every shift in order to operate the hospital in an efficient manner and also provide and maintain a high level of service. Mr. Tim Cadeau, one of our new additions to our recently formed Advisory Board, has been managing some of Canada’s largest hospital unions for the last 10 years. Mr. Cadeau’s experience in this sector suggests that approximately 90% of the conflicts between hospitals and the unions in Ontario are driven by scheduling issues.”

Mr. Kling further added, “Our research suggests that issues arise when a hospital is in need of additional staffing to meet its needs, but the scheduling team in charge of the fulfilment of the workforce support, is unaware of the terms of the various contract requirements between the hospital and the unions.”

Mr. Cadeau’s direct experience with this issue has informed Enigmai that union workers who should be called based on seniority to fill overflow needs may be overlooked by the workforce management team, who often schedule employees based on other criteria, such as personal relationships. This situation is costly for both the hospitals and the unions. If the discrepancy results in a complaint, the hospital is required to pay both the employee that was called for the shift and the employee that should have been called based on union contract terms, resulting in high labor costs to the hospitals. Costs do not end with the compensation paid to the employee with seniority. A breach in the union contract terms requires arbitration between the hospital and the union to reach satisfactory settlement terms, another costly process that may result in charges of up to $10,000 to each party (the hospital and the union).

Enigmai’s EBS can resolve these types of scheduling conflicts by implementing straightforward, rule-based scheduling for hospital staff. With a click of a button, the hospital can schedule staff based on the terms of the contracts in place with the unions and avoid costly contract violations.

“After reviewing Enigmai’s WFM solution, I am certain that we can help resolve many of the conflicts we see today between the hospitals and the unions. The Enigmai WFM has the bonus of offering real benefits to both hospitals and unions, making the solution a very attractive option. I believe that the return on investment will be very short once hospitals adopt the solution Enigmai can offer,” said Mr. Cadeau.