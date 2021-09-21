checkAd

Highly Anticipated Global Pre-Order Portal Now Open for Terravis Solar & COR Battery System Products

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.09.2021, 14:00  |  22   |   |   

Mississauga, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd (Nasdaq-CM: WKSP; WKSPW) (“Worksport” or the “Company”) is excited to present the market with a pre-order portal (www.goterravis.com) for its flagship solar-integrated tonneau cover and COR mobile energy storage system (ESS). The website will allow customers from around the world to be first in line to receive the highly anticipated Terravis mobile solar generator and COR energy storage system.

This culminates years of effort in providing the market with a simple way of getting the first-of-its-kind, solar-integrated tonneau cover and COR mobile energy storage systems. Management believes this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for EV startup manufacturers, well-established automotive manufacturers, and retail consumers alike to grab the first bulk of systems, directly from Worksport’s new high-tech, Canadian manufacturing facility, with large-scale production scheduled to begin as soon as Q1, 2022.

Using the Company’s hardcover design for the Terravis solar cover framework allows current pick-up truck owners to harness sustainable energy through advanced solar power technology to charge their COR energy storage system (ESS) – capturing and utilizing power when and where it otherwise wouldn’t be available. The Terravis COR is a versatile technology that works as both a lifestyle product and power tool. A key feature to the system is Worksport’s “hot-swap” technology. This allows depleted batteries to be changed out within a 60-second window while the system remains in full use. Indeed, one can remove and replace an almost depleted COR battery with a fully charged one without having the power cut off, allowing consumers to, for example, continue enjoying the big game without losing internet connectivity from their Wi-Fi routers.

A considerable advantage to having the pre-order site now available is the ability to generate orders from the broader, retail consumer markets; no pickup truck needed. The Company’s solar integrations and COR battery systems also work independently of one another, mobile and ready for other adventurous applications including emergencies, medical, military, defense, and disaster-recovery situations.

“Opening this portal to the public is a monumental achievement for our team. It is incredible to experience the level of excitement this is drawing. We are very much looking forward to getting Terravis production manufacturing underway and putting the power to supply your own energy from the sun logically on your truck and comfortably in your hands,” Worksport CEO Steven Rossi says.

