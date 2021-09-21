Current Water Technologies Inc. Enters New Market - Signs Memorandum of Understanding With Leading Consortium of Aquaculture Companies

The global aquaculture market was valued at approximately USD230 billion in 2020, and the market is projected to grow to approximately USD340 billion in 2027, based on a predicted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%.

GUELPH, Ontario, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Current Water Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: WATR) ("CWTI" or "the Company" or "the Corporation"), an emerging technology leader in the management of industrial and municipal wastewater and drinking water resources, announced today that the Company has executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a consortium of aquaculture companies collectively operating under the newly incorporated Canadian company, Ship Nature’s Way Inc. (SNW). A Definitive Collaboration Agreement with Ship Nature’s Way will be signed within the next 60 days.

A major shareholder in SNW is Ocean Perfect BV (www.oceanperfect.com) which is a logistics company that owns and operates patented containerized solutions to provide transport and temporary storage of live seafood. GIS Gas Infusion Systems Inc. (www.gasinfusionsystems.com), a New Brunswick registered company, is another shareholder in SNW. SNW develops and deploys patented solutions for total gas management in fresh and salt water. CWTI has been engaged to develop and manufacture a novel complementary ammonia treatment system for the transport and temporary storage of live seafood.

Following the successful beta testing of the CWTI ammonia treatment system, CWTI shall grant SNW a global perpetual license to be described under commercial arrangements and subject to mutually agreed sales milestones defined in the definitive agreement. SNW will incorporate the CWTI solution into their gas management system and provide this for the containerized Ocean Perfect BV live haul transport fleet.

Dr. Gene Shelp, Current Water’s CEO, said, “CWTI is very excited to work closely with SNW, which is dedicated to the development and implementation of a cost effective, humane, live haul transport and storage system for managing temperature, respiratory gases and waste products, such as ammonia, at maximum stocking densities, without negatively impacting meat quality, shrinkage, and animal welfare.

Aquaculture represents a substantial market opportunity for CWTI’s innovative water treatment solutions. CWTI expects future sales of its ammonia treatment systems to expand into commercial sectors related to seawater and freshwater husbandry, including the management of marine zoos/parks that exhibit and rescue/rehabilitate sea animals.”