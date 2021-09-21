checkAd

COMPASS Pathways to participate in upcoming Maxim and Cantor investor conferences

London, UK, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences as follows:            

  • Maxim Group and M-Vest Mental Health Advances in Mental Health, Psychedelics and Non-Psychedelics Virtual Conference: “Clinics and Commercialization: Scaling psychedelics to meet the needs of the mental health space” and “Depression: Spravato opened the door - what comes next?” panels at 12:00pm and 2:00pm ET on September 22, 2021           

  • Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference: fireside chat at 10:40am ET on September 30, 2021

Links to these webcasts will be available on the “Events” page of the Investors section of the COMPASS website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event. For more information, please visit ir.compasspathways.com.
﻿About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin therapy, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), and we are currently conducting a phase IIb clinical trial of psilocybin therapy for TRD, in 22 sites across Europe and North America. We are headquartered in London, UK, with offices in New York, US. Our vision is a world of mental wellbeing. www.compasspathways.com    

