Stabilis Solutions Adds Fourth Gulf Coast LNG Marine Bunkering Location by Partnering with Cameron Parish Port

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / The Cameron Parish Port, Harbor & Terminal District ("CPP" or the "Port") in Louisiana and Stabilis Solutions Inc. ("Stabilis") (NASDAQ:SLNG), a leading provider of energy transition services including liquefied natural gas ("LNG") and hydrogen fueling solutions, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") to facilitate the use of LNG as a marine fuel at the Port. This will be the fourth LNG marine bunkering location that Stabilis supports on the Gulf Coast. Under the terms of the MOU, CPP and Stabilis will work together to provide turnkey LNG fueling solutions to marine vessels calling on the Port, including identifying suitable dock space for shore-to-ship fueling operations, obtaining the necessary permits and approvals, identifying and educating potential customers, and executing LNG fueling events. Stabilis will deploy its existing fleet of mobile cryogenic assets, including LNG transportation and distribution equipment, and provide LNG from its liquefaction facilities in Port Allen, LA and George West, TX to support LNG fueling operations. LNG bunkering services are expected to be available at CPP by the end of 2021.