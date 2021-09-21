Stabilis Solutions Adds Fourth Gulf Coast LNG Marine Bunkering Location by Partnering with Cameron Parish Port
HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / The Cameron Parish Port, Harbor & Terminal District ("CPP" or the "Port") in Louisiana and Stabilis Solutions Inc. ("Stabilis") (NASDAQ:SLNG), a leading provider of energy transition services including liquefied natural gas ("LNG") and hydrogen fueling solutions, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") to facilitate the use of LNG as a marine fuel at the Port. This will be the fourth LNG marine bunkering location that Stabilis supports on the Gulf Coast.
Under the terms of the MOU, CPP and Stabilis will work together to provide turnkey LNG fueling solutions to marine vessels calling on the Port, including identifying suitable dock space for shore-to-ship fueling operations, obtaining the necessary permits and approvals, identifying and educating potential customers, and executing LNG fueling events. Stabilis will deploy its existing fleet of mobile cryogenic assets, including LNG transportation and distribution equipment, and provide LNG from its liquefaction facilities in Port Allen, LA and George West, TX to support LNG fueling operations. LNG bunkering services are expected to be available at CPP by the end of 2021.
"Stabilis is excited to partner with the Cameron Parish Port on this LNG marine bunkering opportunity," said Westy Ballard President and CEO of Stabilis. "The use of LNG as a marine fuel is growing rapidly around the world as marine customers seek to meet their energy transition objectives. Adding Cameron Parish Port as our fourth Gulf Coast bunkering location gives our customers and partners greater flexibility as they plan their operations."
"With the number of LNG-fueled vessels in the global fleet growing rapidly, having LNG fueling services in the Cameron Parish Port is an important step in our commercial growth," added Clair Hebert Marceaux, Port Director of Cameron Parish Port. "It is also important as the Port seeks to meet its sustainability goals. We look forward to working with Stabilis on this project."
About Cameron Parish Port, Harbor & Terminal District
The Cameron Parish Port, Harbor & Terminal District is situated as the port of entry to the Calcasieu Ship Channel in Southwest Louisiana. It is located on the Gulf of Mexico with the Calcasieu Ship Channel, the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway (GIWW), the Mermentau River and the Cameron Loop all located within its territorial limits. The territorial limits encompass Wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 of Cameron Parish, Louisiana. To learn more, visit www.cameronparishport.com.
