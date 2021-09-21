checkAd

Dermata to Present Results from its DMT410 Phase 1b Proof of Concept Aesthetic Study at The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) 2021 Annual Meeting

The presentation will highlight efficacy and safety data from a Phase 1b proof of concept study evaluating one application of DMT410 as a new topical intradermal delivery mechanism of botulinum toxin for multiple aesthetic skin conditions

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA)(NASDAQ:DRMAW) ("Dermata" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions, will present efficacy and safety data from its Phase 1b proof of concept study evaluating one application of DMT410 to treat multiple aesthetic skin conditions. The video presentation will be presented at The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery's 2021 Annual Meeting to be held virtually, November 19-21, 2021.

"The ASDS 2021 Annual Meeting is an important and respected venue for educating and informing on the latest research and new technologies in the field of dermatologic surgery. We are honored that the research conducted with DMT410 for treatment of aesthetic skin conditions was chosen for an abstract and video presentation and look forward to sharing the findings with the dermatology community," said Christopher Nardo Ph.D., Dermata's Senior Vice President, Development. "We were also excited to have conducted this study with Dr. Sabrina Fabi, an internationally recognized leader in cosmetic dermatology, who was the principal investigator in the study."

The Phase 1b proof of concept study of DMT410 for the treatment of multiple aesthetic skin conditions was an open-label, single-center study of 10 patients receiving one application DMT410, which consists of one topical application of Spongilla powder, a naturally derived freshwater sponge, followed by one topical application of botulinum toxin. Patients were observed for a total of 16 weeks to collect safety and efficacy data and track duration of effect. The endpoints of the study were reduction in glabella, forehead, and lateral canthal lines, reduction in pore size and count, improvement in luminosity and brightness, reduction in fine lines, reduction in sebum production, and improvements in the Physician's Global Assessment.

