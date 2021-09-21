Leafbuyer Technologies Announces Record Monthly Sales

Strong Demand and Expanded Product Offerings Push August to Record SalesDENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:LBUY) ("Leafbuyer"), a leading cannabis technology platform, announced it recorded the highest …

Strong Demand and Expanded Product Offerings Push August to Record Sales DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:LBUY) ("Leafbuyer"), a leading cannabis technology platform, announced it recorded the highest monthly sales total in the company's history in August of 2021. In addition to the highest-ever retail sales total, the company reported it added over 100 new locations/clients in the last four months. "We are very happy with the accelerating momentum and continued demand for our product line. Our unique tech platform offers the benefits of customer loyalty and the exposure of one of the top consumer websites in the industry," said Kurt Rossner, CEO of Leafbuyer Technologies. Rossner added, "We expect to make some major improvements to our platform in the coming months and are hoping for above market growth continuing for the foreseeable future."