Sustainable Froth Flotation Chemical Production to Witness 2.7X Increase in Production Capacity by 2030

Sales of Froth Flotation Chemicals in Mining Industry to Create Incremental Opportunity worth US$ 2.2 Billion by 2030

The latest study by Fact.MR provides detailed assessment of prevailing dynamics, including the drivers, trends, opportunities, and restraints affecting the froth flotation chemicals market. It also reveals hidden opportunities across key market segments, including reagent type and end use industry.

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a comprehensive analysis by Fact.MR, the global froth flotation chemicals market is estimated to reach a valuation of more than $2.2 billion by 2030. In response to the increasing application of froth flotation chemicals across mining, sewage treatment, and pulp and paper industries, the market is expected to exhibit growth at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030.

Rapid surge in mining activities has been registered in the last five years. Increasing use of base metals such as aluminum, steel, iron, and copper among others, and the rising popularity of precious metals such as platinum, gold, and silver are driving mining activities across the world.

Various minerals such as quartz, feldspar, calcite, barite, potash, fluorspar phosphate, and others are extracted using the froth flotation method. As froth flotation chemicals play a significant role in mining, extraction, and processing of these metal and mineral ores, expansion of the mining industry will accelerate the market growth.

Collectors froth flotation chemicals are expected to remain the most commonly used reagent type. This is attributed to their characteristics which aid in boosting the wettability of required minerals, offer better absorption of the surface molecules, and reduce mixture stability to separate minerals.

"Rising concerns regarding environmental safety and increasing number of government regulations implemented to encourage the adoption of cleaner emission fuels will propel the demand for froth flotation chemicals across the recycling industry. This will in turn create sales opportunities for manufacturers in the coming years," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Fact.MR's Froth Flotation Chemicals Market Study

  • In the North America market, the U.S. is expected to contribute the highest sales owing to the increasing demand from sewage treatment and industrial waste sector.
  • The market in China is projected to account for the largest share in Asia Pacific, supported by rising industrialization and expansion of paper & pulp industries.
  • India is estimated to witness substantial growth over the assessment period, favored by rising mining activates for coal and metal extraction in the country.
  • Paper & pulp industry segment is anticipated to project rapid growth, driven by increasing demand for the recycling of papers across the world.
  • Based on reagent, collectors are projected to hold the leading market share, due to increasing application across the coal, paper recycling, and wastewater disposal sectors.

Key Drivers

