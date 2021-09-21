CBRE Leads Global Investment Sales Activity in First Half of 2021

RCA credited CBRE with a 23.7% market share across all property types on a global basis in H1 2021—nearly double the number two and three firms combined.

CBRE was the top-ranked firm for commercial real estate investment sales globally during the first half of 2021, according to Real Capital Analytics (RCA).

In addition to being number one globally, CBRE held the top spot for commercial real estate investment sales in all three regions, the Americas, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA).

CBRE held the number one position across most property types in H1 2021, including office, industrial, multifamily, hotel and development sites.

“With trusted relationships, proprietary technology and market knowledge spanning every dimension of the commercial real estate industry, CBRE creates solutions for clients in every sector and geography. CBRE Capital Markets teams continue to lead the industry in migrating global capital and we look forward to driving superior performance for our clients in the second half of the year,” said Chris Ludeman, Global President of Capital Markets for CBRE.

Highlights from RCA’s H1 2021 global rankings include:

#1 global office sales with a 22.1% market share.

#1 industrial and logistics sales with a 31.5% market share.

#1 apartment sales with a 19.7% market share.

#1 hotel sales with a 25.8% market share.

#1 development site sales with a 35.9% market share.

