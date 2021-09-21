checkAd

CBRE Leads Global Investment Sales Activity in First Half of 2021

CBRE was the top-ranked firm for commercial real estate investment sales globally during the first half of 2021, according to Real Capital Analytics (RCA).

RCA credited CBRE with a 23.7% market share across all property types on a global basis in H1 2021—nearly double the number two and three firms combined.

In addition to being number one globally, CBRE held the top spot for commercial real estate investment sales in all three regions, the Americas, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA).

CBRE held the number one position across most property types in H1 2021, including office, industrial, multifamily, hotel and development sites.

“With trusted relationships, proprietary technology and market knowledge spanning every dimension of the commercial real estate industry, CBRE creates solutions for clients in every sector and geography. CBRE Capital Markets teams continue to lead the industry in migrating global capital and we look forward to driving superior performance for our clients in the second half of the year,” said Chris Ludeman, Global President of Capital Markets for CBRE.

Highlights from RCA’s H1 2021 global rankings include:

  • #1 global office sales with a 22.1% market share.
  • #1 industrial and logistics sales with a 31.5% market share.
  • #1 apartment sales with a 19.7% market share.
  • #1 hotel sales with a 25.8% market share.
  • #1 development site sales with a 35.9% market share.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2020 revenue). The company has more than 100,000 employees serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com. We routinely post important information on our website, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of our website at https://ir.cbre.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of our website, in addition to following our press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

