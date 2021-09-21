Cornerstone is Reimagining a System of Work to Improve Resilience, Growth and Success for All
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD) today unveiled its vision for a new “system of work” designed to meet the transformative needs of the contemporary workforce. Cornerstone’s new system of work will transform how customers manage and grow their workforces by removing talent complexity and technology silos. It introduces a unified and holistic approach to talent that improves workforce agility and unites people and businesses on a path to success.
As organizations continue to transform to meet the tectonic shifts of the past two years, they understand the need to focus on developing new and different skills, improving workforce readiness, and supporting significant changes to how work gets done. According to a recent McKinsey & Company report, this pressure to change has been building for years. Well before the COVID-19 pandemic, senior executives routinely worried their organizations were too slow, too siloed, too bogged down and too bureaucratic. Organizations today must be focused on developing the skills that will ensure their overall business, and every individual employee, is future-ready.
Cornerstone's vision is to unify technology, people and business with a new system of work that works for everyone. It is designed to help organizations become future-ready by achieving transformative reskilling at scale, improving talent mobility, accelerating growth opportunities for their people, and creating more agility and responsiveness across their workforce. To bring this new vision to life, Cornerstone is focused on several key principles of innovation:
- Advancements to its core platforms and architecture: Cornerstone is dedicated to delivering value to its customers no matter which Cornerstone product or platform the organization is using. With the company’s commitment to technical excellence and its new, open and flexible microservices architecture, Cornerstone can now accelerate the speed of innovation to customers by developing advancements once and seamlessly integrating them across the company’s entire system of work.
- Bolstering its world-class AI and skills technology: As the world reshapes how it thinks of jobs and work going forward, Cornerstone envisions skills becoming the universal language for growth and success. Leveraging its proprietary AI engines, coupled with the expansion of the Cornerstone Skills Graph, Cornerstone is integrating its skills technology within this new system of work to help customers identify, align and accelerate new skill development across their workforces to create more opportunities, more fluidity and more connected experiences that are individualized, self-driven and skills-forward.
- Expanding content curation and delivery: To help organizations and their people grow and align the right skills, Cornerstone is committed to improving workplace learning by leveraging research and its own data from over 75 million users to develop purposeful and personalized content offerings that are linked to skills development and better enable timely, self-driven learning. The Cornerstone Content team will continue to focus on creating, expanding and curating the best learning content available through new partnerships and producing new series from Cornerstone Originals.
- Reimagining a consumer-grade, connected employee experience: Today’s workforce is more mobile, more diverse and more dynamic than ever before. Employees want to grow and feel empowered, and organizations want to make sure they are engaged and consistently productive, no matter where they work or how work gets done. To help usher organizations into this modern work environment, Cornerstone is reimagining how the end-user experience should look within this new system of work. The company is focused on innovations that enable a more fluid, fully connected and intuitive experience that is consistently adapting to a user for a truly personalized development and growth experience at work.
“One of the biggest transformations in business is the change from a `job-centric' to `work-centric' architecture – essentially a shift from jobs to work,” said Josh Bersin, Global Industry Analyst. “This shift is forcing companies to rebuild their talent practices around skills and capabilities, rather than focus on tenure, position, or credential. To fuel this change, businesses need AI-powered, skills systems that power recruiting, internal mobility, development, mentoring, and eventually rewards, recognition and pay. Cornerstone’s plans for such a holistic system go well beyond the company’s roots in learning and talent management and have enormous potential in the market.”
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare