Cornerstone is Reimagining a System of Work to Improve Resilience, Growth and Success for All

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD) today unveiled its vision for a new “system of work” designed to meet the transformative needs of the contemporary workforce. Cornerstone’s new system of work will transform how customers manage and grow their workforces by removing talent complexity and technology silos. It introduces a unified and holistic approach to talent that improves workforce agility and unites people and businesses on a path to success.

As organizations continue to transform to meet the tectonic shifts of the past two years, they understand the need to focus on developing new and different skills, improving workforce readiness, and supporting significant changes to how work gets done. According to a recent McKinsey & Company report, this pressure to change has been building for years. Well before the COVID-19 pandemic, senior executives routinely worried their organizations were too slow, too siloed, too bogged down and too bureaucratic. Organizations today must be focused on developing the skills that will ensure their overall business, and every individual employee, is future-ready.