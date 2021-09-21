checkAd

Mirion Announces Nominees for the Board of Directors of Post-Combination Company

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.09.2021, 14:00  |  41   |   |   

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (“Mirion”), a leading provider of detection, measurement, analysis and monitoring solutions to the nuclear, defense, medical and research end markets, today announced the nominees for election to the Board of Directors following its proposed business combination with GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (“GSAH”). Each nominee is a leader within his or her respective field and brings a wealth of experience, knowledge and expertise. The nominees are Thomas D. Logan, Lawrence D. Kingsley, Jyothsna (Jo) Natauri, Christopher Warren, Steven Etzel, Kenneth C. Bockhorst Robert A. Cascella, John Wei-Ching Kuo and Jody A. Markopoulos.

Thomas D. Logan currently serves, and has served, as Mirion’s founding Chairman and Chief Executive Officer since 2005, and he has served as a member of Miron’s board of directors since 2005. Prior to joining Mirion, Mr. Logan served as Chief Executive Officer for Global Dosimetry Solutions, a radiation dosimetry provider, from 2004. Mr. Logan has more than 30 years of energy industry experience, as well as extensive experience within the contract manufacturing and consumer products industries. Mr. Logan received a M.B.A. and a B.S. from Cornell University.

Lawrence D. Kingsley currently serves as the independent Non-Executive Board Chair of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., a public company, since November 2019 and as an Advisory Director to Berkshire Partners LLC, an investment company, since May 2016. Mr. Kingsley also currently serves as a Director of Polaris Industries Inc., a public company, since January 2016 and as a Director of Rockwell Automation, Inc., a public company, since April 2013. Prior to joining IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Mr. Kingsley served as Chairman of Pall Corporation from October 2013 to August 2015 and as President and Chief Executive Officer of Pall Corporation from October 2011 to August 2015 until Danaher Corporation, a public company, acquired Pall Corporation in August 2015. Before his experience at Pall Corporation, Mr. Kingsley served as the Chief Executive Officer and President of IDEX Corporation, a public company specializing in the development, design and manufacture of fluid and metering technologies, health and science technologies and fire, safety and other diversified products, from March 2005 to August 2011 and the Chief Operating Officer of IDEX Corporation from August 2004 to March 2005. Mr. Kingsley previously served as a Director of Pall Corporation from October 2011 to August 2015, Cooper Industries plc (formerly Cooper Industries Ltd.), a public company, from 2007 to 2012 and IDEX Corporation from 2005 to 2011. Mr. Kingsley served in various positions of increasing responsibility at Danaher Corporation, including Corporate Vice President and Group Executive from March 2004 to August 2004, President of Industrial Controls Group from April 2002 to July 2004 and President of Motion Group, Special Purpose Systems from January 2001 to March 2002. Mr. Kingsley also previously held management positions of increasing responsibility at Kollmorgen Corporation and Weidmuller Incorporated. Mr. Kingsley received an undergraduate degree in Industrial Engineering and Management from Clarkson University and an M.B.A. from the College of William and Mary.

Seite 1 von 6
GS Acquisition Holdings II Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mirion Announces Nominees for the Board of Directors of Post-Combination Company Mirion Technologies, Inc. (“Mirion”), a leading provider of detection, measurement, analysis and monitoring solutions to the nuclear, defense, medical and research end markets, today announced the nominees for election to the Board of Directors …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Kilroy Realty Grows Seattle Footprint With $490 Million Acquisition
Best-in-Class Client Service and Potential for Growth Attracts Two Practices Managing More Than ...
Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund Announces Third Quarter Distribution
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.06 Per Share ...
The Harvard Coop Celebrates Grand Re-Opening of its Flagship Store After Extensive Renovations
Exchange Bank’s SVP, Senior Credit Officer Mary Leonard-Wilson Promoted to Executive Role as ...
Miss HomeStreet Hydroplane Takes Second Place at the 2021 Bill Muncey Cup
ConocoPhillips Announces Significant Enhancement to Multi-Year Plan with All-Cash Permian Asset ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.09.21Mirion Releases Apex-Guard Application, Gamma Spectroscopy Software for Regulated Count Rooms
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Mirion Technologies Launches Orion Real-Time Location System
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Mirion Technologies Reports Fiscal Year 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.08.21Mirion Technologies Delivers First 880 AccuRadTM Personal Radiation Detectors as Part of CWMD’s 5-Year $121 Million Dollar Securing the Cities Initiative
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten