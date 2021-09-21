Mirion Announces Nominees for the Board of Directors of Post-Combination Company
Mirion Technologies, Inc. (“Mirion”), a leading provider of detection, measurement, analysis and monitoring solutions to the nuclear, defense, medical and research end markets, today announced the nominees for election to the Board of Directors following its proposed business combination with GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (“GSAH”). Each nominee is a leader within his or her respective field and brings a wealth of experience, knowledge and expertise. The nominees are Thomas D. Logan, Lawrence D. Kingsley, Jyothsna (Jo) Natauri, Christopher Warren, Steven Etzel, Kenneth C. Bockhorst Robert A. Cascella, John Wei-Ching Kuo and Jody A. Markopoulos.
Thomas D. Logan currently serves, and has served, as Mirion’s founding Chairman and Chief Executive Officer since 2005, and he has served as a member of Miron’s board of directors since 2005. Prior to joining Mirion, Mr. Logan served as Chief Executive Officer for Global Dosimetry Solutions, a radiation dosimetry provider, from 2004. Mr. Logan has more than 30 years of energy industry experience, as well as extensive experience within the contract manufacturing and consumer products industries. Mr. Logan received a M.B.A. and a B.S. from Cornell University.
Lawrence D. Kingsley currently serves as the independent Non-Executive Board Chair of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., a public company, since November 2019 and as an Advisory Director to Berkshire Partners LLC, an investment company, since May 2016. Mr. Kingsley also currently serves as a Director of Polaris Industries Inc., a public company, since January 2016 and as a Director of Rockwell Automation, Inc., a public company, since April 2013. Prior to joining IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Mr. Kingsley served as Chairman of Pall Corporation from October 2013 to August 2015 and as President and Chief Executive Officer of Pall Corporation from October 2011 to August 2015 until Danaher Corporation, a public company, acquired Pall Corporation in August 2015. Before his experience at Pall Corporation, Mr. Kingsley served as the Chief Executive Officer and President of IDEX Corporation, a public company specializing in the development, design and manufacture of fluid and metering technologies, health and science technologies and fire, safety and other diversified products, from March 2005 to August 2011 and the Chief Operating Officer of IDEX Corporation from August 2004 to March 2005. Mr. Kingsley previously served as a Director of Pall Corporation from October 2011 to August 2015, Cooper Industries plc (formerly Cooper Industries Ltd.), a public company, from 2007 to 2012 and IDEX Corporation from 2005 to 2011. Mr. Kingsley served in various positions of increasing responsibility at Danaher Corporation, including Corporate Vice President and Group Executive from March 2004 to August 2004, President of Industrial Controls Group from April 2002 to July 2004 and President of Motion Group, Special Purpose Systems from January 2001 to March 2002. Mr. Kingsley also previously held management positions of increasing responsibility at Kollmorgen Corporation and Weidmuller Incorporated. Mr. Kingsley received an undergraduate degree in Industrial Engineering and Management from Clarkson University and an M.B.A. from the College of William and Mary.
