Mirion Announces Nominees for the Board of Directors of Post-Combination Company

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (“Mirion”), a leading provider of detection, measurement, analysis and monitoring solutions to the nuclear, defense, medical and research end markets, today announced the nominees for election to the Board of Directors following its proposed business combination with GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (“GSAH”). Each nominee is a leader within his or her respective field and brings a wealth of experience, knowledge and expertise. The nominees are Thomas D. Logan, Lawrence D. Kingsley, Jyothsna (Jo) Natauri, Christopher Warren, Steven Etzel, Kenneth C. Bockhorst Robert A. Cascella, John Wei-Ching Kuo and Jody A. Markopoulos.

Thomas D. Logan currently serves, and has served, as Mirion’s founding Chairman and Chief Executive Officer since 2005, and he has served as a member of Miron’s board of directors since 2005. Prior to joining Mirion, Mr. Logan served as Chief Executive Officer for Global Dosimetry Solutions, a radiation dosimetry provider, from 2004. Mr. Logan has more than 30 years of energy industry experience, as well as extensive experience within the contract manufacturing and consumer products industries. Mr. Logan received a M.B.A. and a B.S. from Cornell University.