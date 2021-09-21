AEye Achieves Significant Milestone, Extends LiDAR IP Leadership With More Than 100 Patents Filed Globally

AEye’s unique, software-driven, intelligent LiDAR system, dubbed iDAR (Intelligent Detection and Ranging), is an adaptive platform that moves complexity from hardware to software. The high performance, low cost system has a modular design and adapts through software, enabling it to be easily optimized for any market.

AEye, Inc . (NASDAQ: LIDR), the global leader in adaptive, high-performance LiDAR solutions, today announced it has now filed more than 100 patents spanning four continents and more than 10 countries. AEye’s latest patents and its extensive claims cover several groundbreaking concepts that uniquely expand new intelligent data collection, data quality, and extend AEye sensors to deliver optical communication networking. Recently granted patents also include a first-of-its kind optical data networking patent which enables AEye to use the sensor laser as a secure data carrier, opening up new business opportunities leveraging integrated agile, reliable laser-based sensing, and communications.

AEye’s patent portfolio can generally be organized into four groups:

1. Intelligent Modular Architecture

This group of patents relate to AEye’s intelligent modular bistatic architecture, system design, and its solid-state performing MEMs-based agile LiDAR. While many other LIDARs process in a linear or serial manner, AEye parallel processes using a bistatic architecture. This approach allows AEye to transmit and receive light out of separate paths, enabling the delivery of its iDAR perception system and adaptive capabilities that power its industry-leading range, resolution, refresh rates, agility and intelligence. Equally important, AEye’s design allows for flexibility in hardware packaging and vehicle placement options, unlike some LiDAR sensors that are limited to roof placement. These patents include protection of the overall architecture, of feedback techniques to keep the scanning where desired during vehicle vibration and temperature variation, as well as the ability to control detection pulse width and receiver bandwidth.

2. Open System and Extended Data Capabilities

A second group of patents focus on AEye’s software definable AI technology and iDAR’s ability to integrate other existing sensors, such as radar, cameras, and IMUs. These patents address AEye’s unique co-boresighted design, wherein an HD camera and LiDAR receiver share the same optical axis, creating true color point clouds which enhance classification capabilities and eliminate the need for post-processing parallax correction. By co-boresighting the camera with the LiDAR receiver, AEye moves intelligence into the sensor. This enables the sensor to detect and immediately request additional data about objects and anomalies, then issue “fast path” priority message alerts to inform the motion planning system. By pushing detected threats to the top of the data stack under consideration by the motion planning system, AEye reduces central processing burdens, and speeds time to reaction.