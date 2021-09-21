Outlook Therapeutics to Present at the Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Live fireside chat with C. Russell Trenary, President and CEO of Outlook Therapeutics on Tuesday, September 28 at 2:00 PM ET

ISELIN, N.J., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a biopharmaceutical company working to develop and launch the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, today announced that C. Russell Trenary, President and Chief Executive Officer of Outlook Therapeutics, will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Kristen Kluska, Director, Equity Research at the Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 2:00 PM ET.



In addition to the fireside chat, management will be available to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference. For more information about the conference, please visit the conference website.