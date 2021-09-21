checkAd

Outlook Therapeutics to Present at the Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Live fireside chat with C. Russell Trenary, President and CEO of Outlook Therapeutics on Tuesday, September 28 at 2:00 PM ET

ISELIN, N.J., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a biopharmaceutical company working to develop and launch the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, today announced that C. Russell Trenary, President and Chief Executive Officer of Outlook Therapeutics, will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Kristen Kluska, Director, Equity Research at the Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 2:00 PM ET.

In addition to the fireside chat, management will be available to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference. For more information about the conference, please visit the conference website.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible on the Events page in the Investors section of the Outlook Therapeutics website (outlooktherapeutics.com) and accessible for 90 days following the event.

About Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.

Outlook Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company working to develop and launch ONS-5010/ LYTENAVA (bevacizumab-vikg) as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO. If ONS-5010 ophthalmic bevacizumab is approved, Outlook Therapeutics expects to commercialize it as the first and only FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in treating retinal diseases in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Japan and other markets. Outlook Therapeutics expects to submit ONS-5010 ophthalmic bevacizumab to the U.S. FDA as a BLA under the PHSA 351(a) regulatory pathway. For more information, please visit www.outlooktherapeutics.com.

