Lonza Says Partner Triumvira Gives First Patient TAC-T Cell Therapy
(PLX AI) – Lonza says Triumvira Announces First Patient with HER2-overexpressing Cancer Dosed with TAC-T Cell Therapy Using the Lonza Cocoon Platform.The Phase 1/2 trial is actively enrolling HER2-overexpressing cancer patients at clinical trial …
- (PLX AI) – Lonza says Triumvira Announces First Patient with HER2-overexpressing Cancer Dosed with TAC-T Cell Therapy Using the Lonza Cocoon Platform.
- The Phase 1/2 trial is actively enrolling HER2-overexpressing cancer patients at clinical trial sites across the US
- In addition to TAC01-HER2, Triumvira intends to bring multiple TAC programs directed at other promising targets in solid and liquid cancers into clinical development in the coming years
- Lonza says goal remains to enable partners to provide personalized immunotherapies at a lower cost, higher quality, and more quickly to critically ill patients
