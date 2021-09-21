Lonza Says Partner Triumvira Gives First Patient TAC-T Cell Therapy Autor: PLX AI | 21.09.2021, 14:04 | 19 | 0 | 0 21.09.2021, 14:04 | (PLX AI) – Lonza says Triumvira Announces First Patient with HER2-overexpressing Cancer Dosed with TAC-T Cell Therapy Using the Lonza Cocoon Platform.The Phase 1/2 trial is actively enrolling HER2-overexpressing cancer patients at clinical trial … (PLX AI) – Lonza says Triumvira Announces First Patient with HER2-overexpressing Cancer Dosed with TAC-T Cell Therapy Using the Lonza Cocoon Platform.The Phase 1/2 trial is actively enrolling HER2-overexpressing cancer patients at clinical trial … (PLX AI) – Lonza says Triumvira Announces First Patient with HER2-overexpressing Cancer Dosed with TAC-T Cell Therapy Using the Lonza Cocoon Platform.

The Phase 1/2 trial is actively enrolling HER2-overexpressing cancer patients at clinical trial sites across the US

In addition to TAC01-HER2, Triumvira intends to bring multiple TAC programs directed at other promising targets in solid and liquid cancers into clinical development in the coming years

In addition to TAC01-HER2, Triumvira intends to bring multiple TAC programs directed at other promising targets in solid and liquid cancers into clinical development in the coming years

Lonza says goal remains to enable partners to provide personalized immunotherapies at a lower cost, higher quality, and more quickly to critically ill patients



