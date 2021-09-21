checkAd

Lonza Says Partner Triumvira Gives First Patient TAC-T Cell Therapy

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Lonza says Triumvira Announces First Patient with HER2-overexpressing Cancer Dosed with TAC-T Cell Therapy Using the Lonza Cocoon Platform.The Phase 1/2 trial is actively enrolling HER2-overexpressing cancer patients at clinical trial …

  • (PLX AI) – Lonza says Triumvira Announces First Patient with HER2-overexpressing Cancer Dosed with TAC-T Cell Therapy Using the Lonza Cocoon Platform.
  • The Phase 1/2 trial is actively enrolling HER2-overexpressing cancer patients at clinical trial sites across the US
  • In addition to TAC01-HER2, Triumvira intends to bring multiple TAC programs directed at other promising targets in solid and liquid cancers into clinical development in the coming years
  • Lonza says goal remains to enable partners to provide personalized immunotherapies at a lower cost, higher quality, and more quickly to critically ill patients
