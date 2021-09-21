checkAd

Anne Neuberger Joins Mandiant Cyber Defense Summit 2021 Keynote Line-up

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.09.2021   

Mandiant, a part of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), today announced additional mainstage speakers for Cyber Defense Summit (CDS) 2021, taking place October 5-7 at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C. These speakers will join the line-up of previously announced keynotes, including the Honorable Susan M. Gordon and Christopher Krebs.

Anne Neuberger, Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology on the National Security Council, will deliver an opening day keynote address on October 5. Ms. Neuberger is a leading authority on cyber security policy, international affairs, emerging technology, and cyber risk for the public and private sectors. Previously, she served as the National Security Agency’s (NSA) Director of Cybersecurity, where she led NSA’s cyber security mission, including emerging technology areas like quantum-resistant cryptography.

“We are deeply honored to have Anne Neuberger join our line-up of premier cyber security leaders on the CDS mainstage,” said Kevin Mandia, CEO at FireEye Mandiant. “She brings a unique and valuable perspective for our audience at a time when the cyber challenges we face as a nation and a global community are greater than ever.”

Also new to the mainstage line-up, FireEye Mandiant President and Chief Operating Officer John Watters will host a panel of international cyber security experts. Joining him will be David Koh, Commissioner of Cybersecurity and Chief Executive of the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore, and Yigal Unna, Director General at Israel National Cyber Directorate. The panel will examine the current threat landscape, policy, and the future of cyber security from a global perspective.

“Given the global nature of cyber security, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to discuss the current landscape, policy, and growing imperative of international collaboration with Mr. Koh and Mr. Unna,” said Watters. “This is a unique opportunity for our audience to gain insight and understanding of current challenges from a global perspective with two of the world’s leading authorities on cyber security today.”

FireEye Mandiant also announced that Charles Carmakal, SVP & CTO of Mandiant Consulting, will host a fireside chat with Joseph Blount, President and CEO of Colonial Pipeline, and Jonathan Yaron, Chairman and CEO of Accellion. The discussion will focus on each panelist’s perspectives on their recent security incidents and learnings from which other organizations and leaders can benefit.

