Elastic Completes the Acquisition of Cmd

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.09.2021, 14:00  |  22   |   |   

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Cmd, a leader in infrastructure detection and response to give customers deep visibility into cloud workloads and perform expert detection and prevention on cloud-native data.

“We are excited to welcome the Cmd team to Elastic as we join forces to bring deeper observability and protection to cloud native workloads with practitioner-first experiences,” said Shay Banon, founder and CEO, Elastic. “Cmd will enhance our security capabilities for cloud-native runtime application workloads using extended Berkeley Packet Filter (eBPF) technology, giving customers kernel-level visibility into their Linux systems and enabling them to ‘observe while they protect’ with the industry’s first and only free and open Limitless XDR.”

Cmd CEO, Santosh Krishnan, and co-founder and CSO, Jake King, are among the key staff joining Elastic. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

For more information about Elastic and Cmd, read the blog.

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol ESTC. Learn more at elastic.co.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which include but are not limited to statements about future features and functionality. The release and timing of any features or functionality described in this document remain at Elastic’s sole discretion. Any features or functionality not currently available may not be delivered on time or at all.

Wertpapier


