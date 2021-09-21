Elastic Completes the Acquisition of Cmd

“We are excited to welcome the Cmd team to Elastic as we join forces to bring deeper observability and protection to cloud native workloads with practitioner-first experiences,” said Shay Banon, founder and CEO, Elastic . “Cmd will enhance our security capabilities for cloud-native runtime application workloads using extended Berkeley Packet Filter ( eBPF ) technology, giving customers kernel-level visibility into their Linux systems and enabling them to ‘observe while they protect’ with the industry’s first and only free and open Limitless XDR.”

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack , today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Cmd, a leader in infrastructure detection and response to give customers deep visibility into cloud workloads and perform expert detection and prevention on cloud-native data.

Cmd CEO, Santosh Krishnan, and co-founder and CSO, Jake King, are among the key staff joining Elastic. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

For more information about Elastic and Cmd, read the blog.

