Magenta Therapeutics to Participate in 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:MGTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel medicines designed to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to more patients, today announced that the company will participate in a fireside chat at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 28 at 4:40 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed on the Magenta Therapeutics website at https://investor.magentatx.com/events-and-presentations. The webcast replay will be available for 90 days following the event.