Magenta Therapeutics to Participate in 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:MGTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel medicines designed to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to more patients, today announced that the company will participate in a fireside chat at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 28 at 4:40 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed on the Magenta Therapeutics website at https://investor.magentatx.com/events-and-presentations. The webcast replay will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Magenta Therapeutics
 Magenta Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel medicines designed to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant to more patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases and autoimmune diseases. Magenta is combining leadership in stem cell biology and biotherapeutics development with clinical and regulatory expertise, a unique business model and broad networks in the stem cell transplant community to revolutionize immune reset for more patients.

Magenta is based in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, please visit www.magentatx.com.

Follow Magenta on Twitter: @magentatx.

