Media and Games Invest SE: Further increased focus on organic growth - No negative impact from Chinese regulatory changes and IDFA-ban

Media and Games Invest SE: Further increased focus on organic growth - No negative impact from Chinese regulatory changes and IDFA-ban

21.09.2021
Media and Games Invest SE: Further increased focus on organic growth - No negative impact from Chinese regulatory changes and IDFA-ban
 

  • MGI's gaming as well as media segments are well on track for further growth in Q3 and Q4
  • Several growth projects in gaming and media kicked off, hiring extra staff for media part
  • Smaato development according to plan; positive effects from synergies
  • No negative impact from recent regulatory changes in China as well as from the ban of Identifier for Advertisers

September 21, 2021 - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) is well on track for further driving forward organic growth in Q3 2021 while also looking into further potential acquisitions. In H1 2021 MGI reported a strong organic revenue growth of 36% driven particularly by revenue synergies from the media and games segments.

Positive development of gaming segment

New games, new content and synergies from close cooperation with MGI media division

In its gaming segment gamigo, organic growth is driven by a portfolio approach, that is facilitated by continuously implementing as well as starting many new growth projects. Q3 and Q4 are profiting from projects earlier initiated, whilst also new projects are started. Porting IPs to other platforms is one of the focus points; the Trove to Switch port which was launched end of Q2 is doing very well, further ports, amongst others for Desert Operations to mobile and Wizzard 101 to console are being prepared. Preparations for new game launches as well as signing of new IPs are also progressing well. Two new games have been signed in October -soon to be announced- and are expected to be launched in the first half year of 2022. Further new game launches also for 2021 as part of gamigo's active launch strategy will also be announced soon. For it's top MMO's gamigo is further increasing the number of DLC's to be launched. In September gamigo launched a.o. a brand-new character class for Trove console. Fiesta Online on the other hand, received a huge DLC called "Realm of the Gods" to expand customer lifetimes and player retention. Despite its new game launches and focus on delivering DLC's, gamigo is also increasing customer acquisition and customer retention efforts in close cooperation with MGI's media segment.

Media and Games Invest: Weiter verstärkter Fokus auf organisches Wachstum - Keine negativen Auswirkungen durch regulatorische Änderungen in China sowie durch Abschaffung des Identifiers for Advertiser
Media and Games Invest SE: Further increased focus on organic growth - No negative impact from Chinese regulatory changes and IDFA-ban
DGAP-DD: Media and Games Invest SE english
DGAP-DD: Media and Games Invest SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: Media and Games Invest SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: Media and Games Invest SE english
DGAP-DD: Media and Games Invest SE english
DGAP-DD: Media and Games Invest SE deutsch
Media and Games Invest: 7-Prozent-Anleihe wird vorzeitig getilgt
Media and Games Invest SE wird seine im Jahr 2024 fällige 25-Millionen-Euro-Anleihe vorzeitig tilgen und reduziert damit Zinsaufwand
