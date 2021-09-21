checkAd

DGAP-DD ENCAVIS AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
21.09.2021, 14:25  |  12   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.09.2021 / 14:24
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: AMCO Service GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Albert
Last name(s): Büll
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ENCAVIS AG

b) LEI
391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006095003

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
14.66 EUR 290136.06 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
14.6600 EUR 290136.0600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-09-16; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


21.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://www.encavis.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

70257  21.09.2021 



ENCAVIS Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: +++ Encavis AG +++
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD ENCAVIS AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 21.09.2021 / 14:24 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-Adhoc: Relief's Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Reports Data Published in Peer ...
DGAP-News: Formycon veröffentlicht Halbjahresergebnis 2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON MATTRESS FIRM POTENTIAL INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING
DGAP-News: Exasol AG veröffentlicht Halbjahresbericht 2021
DGAP-DD: BASF SE deutsch
DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG setzt Wachstumskurs entschlossen fort
DGAP-News: Personelle Veränderungen im Aufsichtsrat
DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG continues growth course
DGAP-News: Disruptive antibacterial silver coating technology: Very good results after use of 3 silver-coated ...
DGAP-News: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Neuzugänge im coinIX Portfolio - Neue Investments setzen auf die ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: Babbel Group AG legt Preisspanne für den geplanten Börsengang auf 24 bis 28 Euro fest
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum zweiten Quartal und ersten Halbjahr 2021 - Umsatz und ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA gibt zum Kapitalmarkttag 2021 einen detaillierten Einblick in die forcierten ...
DGAP-News: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : coinIX investiert in XVA Blockchain GmbH aus Mainz - Gemeinsame ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Strong growth in 2022
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Wachstum beschleunigt sich im Jahr 2022
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON DUTCH SoP CONFIRMATION ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:25 UhrDGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
20.09.21DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG notiert ab 20. September 2021 im SDAX
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG to be listed on the SDAX as of September 20, 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21INDEX-MONITOR: Fünf SDax-Aufsteiger im verkleinerten MDax
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
20.09.21INDEX-MONITOR: Drei Börsenneulinge unter den elf Neuen im SDax
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
17.09.21Der neue Dax – vielseitiger und größer
Daniel Saurenz | Kommentare
16.09.21Der neue Dax – größer und vielseitiger
Daniel Saurenz | Kommentare
03.09.21ROUNDUP 2/Börse krempelt Dax-Familie um:  Zehn neue Konzerne im Leitindex
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
03.09.21INDEX-MONITOR: Drei Börsenneulinge unter den elf Neuen im SDax
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
03.09.21INDEX-MONITOR: Fünf SDax-Aufsteiger in Kürze im verkleinerten MDax
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte