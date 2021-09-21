Synovus to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 19, 2021

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) will announce third quarter 2021 results on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. An earnings press release will be published prior to the earnings conference call, which will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast and slides will be available with the press release and tables at http://investor.synovus.com/event. A replay will be posted on the company’s website approximately one hour after the call ends and will be available with the press release and slides for 12 months.