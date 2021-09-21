WithHealth Welcomes Dr. Carmen Rodriguez as VP of Clinical Operations

Healthcare Executive and Entrepreneur with vast experience in strategic planning, operational management and business development in clinical settings.SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / WithHealth, Inc. (the "Company"), a precision …

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / WithHealth, Inc. (the "Company"), a precision concierge telehealth company for employers and their employees, is excited to announce that Dr. Carmen Rodriguez is the company's new Vice President of Clinical Operations. Dr. Rodriguez will have oversight of clinical administration for the organization and will provide strategic and operational leadership that supports and advances the mission of WithHealth.

Foto: Accesswire

WithHealth's growth over the past few months has been significant, and with the impending launch of the WithHealth Precision Care Program, and the ongoing implementation of its Workplace Safety and Vaccine Management programs, the company is hiring for a host of positions. To oversee the expanding clinical logistical and administrative needs, WithHealth is bringing on Dr. Rodriguez. The position focuses on both clinical and healthcare operations, and requires expertise in technology and innovation to scale a fast-paced healthcare business. Dr. Rodriguez will be reporting directly to the Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Rodriguez received her medical degree from Universidad Autonoma de Baja California- School of Medicine, graduating at the top of her class. During her final year of medical school, she served as an Assistant Professor teaching Genetics to medical students and worked on research projects, while also providing primary and preventative care to the community.

WithHealth Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Cindy Salas Murphy, stated, "Dr. Rodriguez comes to us with an exemplary record as both a physician and researcher. In addition to her achievements in education and in the field, I was so impressed by her passion for educating patients living in underserved communities on the importance of preventive medicine. Her work is directly in line with the mission and values here at WithHealth. Dr. Rodriguez brings a unique combination of clinical and business operations knowledge to WithHealth, and we are excited to see how she is able to draw from innovative concepts to create achievable business strategies."

About WithHealth, Inc.

WithHealth, Inc. was founded in 2017 to deliver on the promise of precision care by dramatically changing the healthcare experience to improve employee health and employer outcomes. WithHealth ®, a telehealth company, makes health care affordable, proactive, accessible and preventative by utilizing genomics, digital twin technology, augmented intelligence, and care coordination to provide a 360-degree individualized health profile.

For more information about WithHealth, Inc., please visit https://www.withhealth.com.

Corporate:

info@withhealth.com

p833-99-HEALTH

Chief Marketing Officer

Cindy Judd

cindy.judd@withhealth.com

p 847-404-9962

Investors:

ClearThink

nyc@clearthink.capital

p917-658-7878

WithHealth's Precision Care Program utilizes genomics, digital twin technology, augmented intelligence, care coordination, and telehealth to make health care personalized, affordable, proactive, and accessible. WithHealth's services also include a workplace safety offering to manage the ongoing monitoring, prevention, and COVID-19 testing of employees to ensure a safe and healthy working environment. The company is committed to using innovative technology to increase healthcare access and lower costs for individuals and employers.

SOURCE: WithHealth, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: