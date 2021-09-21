checkAd

WithHealth Welcomes Dr. Carmen Rodriguez as VP of Clinical Operations

Autor: Accesswire
21.09.2021, 14:30  |  15   |   |   

Healthcare Executive and Entrepreneur with vast experience in strategic planning, operational management and business development in clinical settings.SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / WithHealth, Inc. (the "Company"), a precision …

Healthcare Executive and Entrepreneur with vast experience in strategic planning, operational management and business development in clinical settings.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / WithHealth, Inc. (the "Company"), a precision concierge telehealth company for employers and their employees, is excited to announce that Dr. Carmen Rodriguez is the company's new Vice President of Clinical Operations. Dr. Rodriguez will have oversight of clinical administration for the organization and will provide strategic and operational leadership that supports and advances the mission of WithHealth.

Foto: Accesswire

WithHealth's growth over the past few months has been significant, and with the impending launch of the WithHealth Precision Care Program, and the ongoing implementation of its Workplace Safety and Vaccine Management programs, the company is hiring for a host of positions. To oversee the expanding clinical logistical and administrative needs, WithHealth is bringing on Dr. Rodriguez. The position focuses on both clinical and healthcare operations, and requires expertise in technology and innovation to scale a fast-paced healthcare business. Dr. Rodriguez will be reporting directly to the Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Rodriguez received her medical degree from Universidad Autonoma de Baja California- School of Medicine, graduating at the top of her class. During her final year of medical school, she served as an Assistant Professor teaching Genetics to medical students and worked on research projects, while also providing primary and preventative care to the community.

WithHealth Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Cindy Salas Murphy, stated, "Dr. Rodriguez comes to us with an exemplary record as both a physician and researcher. In addition to her achievements in education and in the field, I was so impressed by her passion for educating patients living in underserved communities on the importance of preventive medicine. Her work is directly in line with the mission and values here at WithHealth. Dr. Rodriguez brings a unique combination of clinical and business operations knowledge to WithHealth, and we are excited to see how she is able to draw from innovative concepts to create achievable business strategies."

About WithHealth, Inc.

WithHealth, Inc. was founded in 2017 to deliver on the promise of precision care by dramatically changing the healthcare experience to improve employee health and employer outcomes. WithHealth ®, a telehealth company, makes health care affordable, proactive, accessible and preventative by utilizing genomics, digital twin technology, augmented intelligence, and care coordination to provide a 360-degree individualized health profile.

For more information about WithHealth, Inc., please visit https://www.withhealth.com.

Corporate:

info@withhealth.com
p833-99-HEALTH
Chief Marketing Officer
Cindy Judd
cindy.judd@withhealth.com
p 847-404-9962

Investors:

ClearThink
nyc@clearthink.capital
p917-658-7878

WithHealth's Precision Care Program utilizes genomics, digital twin technology, augmented intelligence, care coordination, and telehealth to make health care personalized, affordable, proactive, and accessible. WithHealth's services also include a workplace safety offering to manage the ongoing monitoring, prevention, and COVID-19 testing of employees to ensure a safe and healthy working environment. The company is committed to using innovative technology to increase healthcare access and lower costs for individuals and employers.

SOURCE: WithHealth, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664794/WithHealth-Welcomes-Dr-Carmen-Rodrig ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WithHealth Welcomes Dr. Carmen Rodriguez as VP of Clinical Operations Healthcare Executive and Entrepreneur with vast experience in strategic planning, operational management and business development in clinical settings.SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / WithHealth, Inc. (the "Company"), a precision …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allied Universal(R) to Acquire National Leader in Threat Protection and Explosive Detection Canine ...
Golden Dawn Closes Private Placement
HHG Capital Corporation Prices $50 Million Initial Public Offering
Novamind Announces Inclusion in NYSE Listed AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF
Vitana-X Announces Highly Successful Opening in Romania
IQAI Software Chosen for Quantitative Accuracy and Automation
Gemina Labs Receives Positive Initial Manufacturing Results for SARS-CoV-2 Diagnostic Test
Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Lead Placement Agent on a $15 Million Registered Direct Offering ...
DLT Resolution’s Union Strategies to Hold 3 Local Elections Utilizing it’s YOUnified Platfor
Local Investor Announces Intention to Commence Tender Offer for Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc. Because the ...
Titel
Green Stream Holdings Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, To Expand ...
Cielo Announces Appointment of Andrea Whyte to Board of Directors and Provides MCTO Update
Falcon Applies for Work Permits at Hope Brook
MoSys and Peraso Technologies Announce Definitive Agreement for Business Combination
American Manganese Files Final Prospectus and Amended Disclosure Documents
Green Stream Holdings Management Discusses Progress In Its Initiative On Solar Feasibility Studies
Northern Superior Expands Land Holdings at Lac Surprise via Strategic Acquisition of Kintivar's ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
Nexa Resources Announces CEO Transition
Petroteq Provides a Corporate Update
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...