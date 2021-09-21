Winners, Inc. Subsidiary VegasWINNERS Launches State of Art Sports Gaming Advice and Information Website to Coincide with Football Season 2021 - Featuring Elite Lineup of Sports Betting Experts with more than 21 Professional Handicappers

Crypto Currency Introduced as 'Krush Koin' to Reward Members in New Rewards Program Marketplace on www.vegaswinners.comLAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides …

Foto: Accesswire

The website now features new functionality and expert advice from an unparalleled lineup of over 21 professional handicappers. The site was built to keep up with the explosive growth of the online sports betting industry and has been designed using feedback directly from both amateur and serious professional sports bettors.

Wayne Allyn Root, VegasWINNERS CEO stated, "Sports gambling revenues are exploding and setting records every month. Over half the states in America now have legalized sports gambling, with many more to come. But all these millions of new amateur sports bettors need quality research, analysis, information, stats and winning point spread advice. That's what we provide. We do the homework for sports bettors. 45 million Americans say they will bet on the NFL this season. That's our audience. This site was designed for them."

The new website features weekly Krush House video content co-hosted by Frank Nicotero, former NFL quarterback, ESPN NFL analyst Sean Salisbury and Wayne Allyn Root who is known as "The King of Vegas sports gambling" and "America's oddsmaker". It also includes daily sports handicapping selections from the expert handicappers and showcases categories such as: The Best Picks, Free Picks, Yesterday Results, The Leader Board and more.

"We are so excited to offer the revamped website to all our sports fans and there are both premium and free sections. We're partnered with bookmakers and registered in states that sports betting is legal. Now betting on your favorite game has never been made easier," said Root.

Some of the handicappers who will provide their expertise include TV and radio veterans Larry Ness, Chip Chirimbes, Al McMordie, and Ross Benjamin.

Chip Chirimbes, VegasWinners Handicapper stated "We've been picking games for over 20 years and have been right more time than we've been wrong when it comes to picking the winner. There has been such an explosion in online sports betting and sports fans now more than ever need our guidance and VegasWINNERS makes it's really simple to find all the best information all in one place."