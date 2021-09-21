checkAd

Winners, Inc. Subsidiary VegasWINNERS Launches State of Art Sports Gaming Advice and Information Website to Coincide with Football Season 2021 - Featuring Elite Lineup of Sports Betting Experts with more than 21 Professional Handicappers

Autor: Accesswire
21.09.2021, 14:30  |  20   |   |   

Crypto Currency Introduced as 'Krush Koin' to Reward Members in New Rewards Program Marketplace on www.vegaswinners.comLAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides …

Crypto Currency Introduced as 'Krush Koin' to Reward Members in New Rewards Program Marketplace on www.vegaswinners.com

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice, unveiled today the company's new website, www.vegaswinners.com.

A picture containing logo Description automatically generated
Foto: Accesswire

The website now features new functionality and expert advice from an unparalleled lineup of over 21 professional handicappers. The site was built to keep up with the explosive growth of the online sports betting industry and has been designed using feedback directly from both amateur and serious professional sports bettors.

Wayne Allyn Root, VegasWINNERS CEO stated, "Sports gambling revenues are exploding and setting records every month. Over half the states in America now have legalized sports gambling, with many more to come. But all these millions of new amateur sports bettors need quality research, analysis, information, stats and winning point spread advice. That's what we provide. We do the homework for sports bettors. 45 million Americans say they will bet on the NFL this season. That's our audience. This site was designed for them."

The new website features weekly Krush House video content co-hosted by Frank Nicotero, former NFL quarterback, ESPN NFL analyst Sean Salisbury and Wayne Allyn Root who is known as "The King of Vegas sports gambling" and "America's oddsmaker". It also includes daily sports handicapping selections from the expert handicappers and showcases categories such as: The Best Picks, Free Picks, Yesterday Results, The Leader Board and more.

"We are so excited to offer the revamped website to all our sports fans and there are both premium and free sections. We're partnered with bookmakers and registered in states that sports betting is legal. Now betting on your favorite game has never been made easier," said Root.

Some of the handicappers who will provide their expertise include TV and radio veterans Larry Ness, Chip Chirimbes, Al McMordie, and Ross Benjamin.

Chip Chirimbes, VegasWinners Handicapper stated "We've been picking games for over 20 years and have been right more time than we've been wrong when it comes to picking the winner. There has been such an explosion in online sports betting and sports fans now more than ever need our guidance and VegasWINNERS makes it's really simple to find all the best information all in one place."

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Winners, Inc. Subsidiary VegasWINNERS Launches State of Art Sports Gaming Advice and Information Website to Coincide with Football Season 2021 - Featuring Elite Lineup of Sports Betting Experts with more than 21 Professional Handicappers Crypto Currency Introduced as 'Krush Koin' to Reward Members in New Rewards Program Marketplace on www.vegaswinners.comLAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allied Universal(R) to Acquire National Leader in Threat Protection and Explosive Detection Canine ...
Golden Dawn Closes Private Placement
HHG Capital Corporation Prices $50 Million Initial Public Offering
Novamind Announces Inclusion in NYSE Listed AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF
Vitana-X Announces Highly Successful Opening in Romania
IQAI Software Chosen for Quantitative Accuracy and Automation
Gemina Labs Receives Positive Initial Manufacturing Results for SARS-CoV-2 Diagnostic Test
Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Lead Placement Agent on a $15 Million Registered Direct Offering ...
DLT Resolution’s Union Strategies to Hold 3 Local Elections Utilizing it’s YOUnified Platfor
Local Investor Announces Intention to Commence Tender Offer for Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc. Because the ...
Titel
Green Stream Holdings Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, To Expand ...
Cielo Announces Appointment of Andrea Whyte to Board of Directors and Provides MCTO Update
Falcon Applies for Work Permits at Hope Brook
MoSys and Peraso Technologies Announce Definitive Agreement for Business Combination
American Manganese Files Final Prospectus and Amended Disclosure Documents
Green Stream Holdings Management Discusses Progress In Its Initiative On Solar Feasibility Studies
Northern Superior Expands Land Holdings at Lac Surprise via Strategic Acquisition of Kintivar's ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
Nexa Resources Announces CEO Transition
Petroteq Provides a Corporate Update
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...