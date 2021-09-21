Clean Vision Corporation Completes Audit; Will Apply for OTCQB Up-list

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTC PINK:CLNV), a holding company that acquires and operates sustainable clean tech and green energy businesses, today announced that its audits for calendar years 2018, …

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTC PINK:CLNV), a holding company that acquires and operates sustainable clean tech and green energy businesses, today announced that its audits for calendar years 2018, 2019 and 2020 have been completed by Fruci & Associates II, PLLC -- a Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) registered auditing firm.

Accordingly, the Company's Board of Directors has authorized its Chief Executive Officer, Dan Bates, to apply to the OTC Markets (OTCM) for up-listing to the OTCQB® Venture Market exchange and which is anticipated to be submitted in the next week or two. Typically, OTCM takes about two weeks to process an application and there is no assurance any application will be approved.

Commenting, Mr. Bates said, "This a major and long-awaited milestone. Listing on the OTCQB will vastly improve our liquidity potential by greatly expanding the universe of our potential investors ranging from retail and accredited to institutional investors.

"With our company's Clean-Seas subsidiary's increasing rate of US and global deal flow, our filing a patent application to protect our global Plastic Conversion Network, and a growing pipeline of discussion with additional nations, cities and corporations seeking a way to intelligently and cost effectively mitigate the growing global waste-plastics crisis - this couldn't come at a better time," he added. "The initial agreements Clean-Seas has signed with various cities and public-private partnership consulting firms in Latin America and Africa this year are continuing to progress toward permitting, definitive joint ventures and project financing. I expect we will finish 2021 on a strong note, setting us up for a bigger 2022."

About Clean Vision Corporation

Clean Vision is a public company that acquires and operates a portfolio of synergistic companies in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors. To view CEO Dan Bates' July 21 investor presentation delivered at the Emerging Growth Conference, click on: https://youtu.be/Iywz3YnCRdg. For more information, visit: cleanvisioncorp.com.

About Clean-Seas, Inc.

Clean-Seas, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Clean Vision. It provides efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that address the global waste plastic crisis as well as creating economic opportunity and social benefit in emerging and developed economies across the world. Clean-Seas offers "best in class" pyrolysis technology deployment for plastic waste-to-energy recycling, including securing feedstock and off-take agreements. For more information, visit: clean-seas.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

Contact

Clean Vision Corporation

Dan Bates, CEO

d.bates@cleanvisioncorp.com

Investors

Frank Benedetto 619-915-9422

Twitter: @CleanVisionCorp

SOURCE: Clean Vision Corporation

