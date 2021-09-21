checkAd

Black Bird Biotech Seeks Approval in All Remaining States, to Open Up Entire US Market, Including the Projected $45 Billion Cannabis Industry, for its Disruptive Plant-Based MiteXstreamTM Biopesticide Sales Efforts

Autor: Accesswire
FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:BBBT), manufacturer of plant-based MiteXstreamTM biopesticide, today announced that, on the heels of its first sales of its game-changing biopesticide, …

FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:BBBT), manufacturer of plant-based MiteXstreamTM biopesticide, today announced that, on the heels of its first sales of its game-changing biopesticide, MiteXstreamTM, it is seeking approval of MiteXstreamTM in the remaining 35 states and in D.C. to more readily provide much-needed crop protection, both indoor and outdoor, to the dynamic cannabis industry, one that is expected to grow to $45 billion by 2025 [Source: Brightfield Group]. Currently, MiteXstream is approved in seven states (CO, NV, OR, WA, MT, KY and OK) and has pending applications in eight others (AZ, FL, HI, MA, MI, NJ, PA and TX).

"These efforts are all about expanding the MiteXstreamTM sales footprint going forward, armed with the knowledge that we know of no competitor that delivers the unique performance standards of MiteXstreamTM," said Fabian Deneault, developer of MiteXstreamTM and President of BBBT. "We also believe that MiteXstreamTM delivers a uniquely positive low-cost, high efficacy quality that we will highlight to our potential customers."

BBBT has also initiated efforts to establish international sales channels, including in China, Hong Kong and neighboring countries (a focus on tea and tobacco crops) and Central American countries (a focus on banana and coffee crops), where annual mite damage to crops can be extensive and expensive to growers and farmers.

About BBBT

Black Bird Biotech is positioned to exploit market segments with powerful, re-imagined biotech products. Its EPA-registered biopesticide, MiteXstreamTM, eradicates mites and similar pests, including spider mites (a lethal pest in cannabis, grapes, hops, coffee, strawberries and many other agricultural crops), and eliminates molds and mildews. MiteXstreamTM is a pesticide, but it is not a poison - it's a pesticide re-imagined. The MiteXstreamTM Edge: use through the day of harvest without concern for residual "pesticide" violations, including in state cannabis testing. MiteXstreamTM is the foundational element of the company that carries vast potential worldwide as a highly effective, safe and extremely cost-effective replacement for many traditional "poisonous" pesticides.

Forward Looking Statements:

This current press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, any products sold or cash flow from operations.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with distribution and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

