Infosys Collaborates with ServiceNow to Provide Enterprise-Level Service Management for Manufacturing Customers

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Leveraging Infosys Cobalt cloud blueprints,Infosys and ServiceNow will jointly provide Operational Technology Management todigitize factories, floors, and plant operationsInfosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), aglobal leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, todayannounced its collaboration with ServiceNow (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.servicenow.com%2F&data=04%7C01%7Cgarima.singh10%40infosys.com%7C886d6954285b4b10e53d08d976a9d6bd%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C637671294084647766%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=nWMusauBxg%2FtuvwmjJ%2FG%2Fp2G3a5WQuoTkEmbdbRl4g4%3D&reserved=0) , the leading digital workflowcompany that makes work, work better for people, to provide enterprise-levelservice management for customers in manufacturing industries. Through thiscollaboration, Infosys will leverage its industry cloud blueprints, part ofInfosys Cobalt (https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) , and deployServiceNow Operations Technology Management (OTM), to support manufacturingindustries as they digitize their factories, floors, and plant operations.As part of this collaboration, Infosys will harness its Enterprise ServiceManagement (ESM) Café, (https://www.infosys.com/services/experience-transformation/service-offerings/enterprise-service-management-cafe.html) built on the NowPlatform, along with ServiceNow OTM, to improve resilience and availability ofcritical OT systems across the manufacturing landscape. This collaboration willalso be extended to address the OTM, factory and operations digitization needsof customers across CPG, energy, and retail sectors.Recently, Infosys and ServiceNow collaborated with Carrier Global Corporation (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.corporate.carrier.com%2F&data=04%7C01%7Cgarima.singh10%40infosys.com%7C886d6954285b4b10e53d08d976a9d6bd%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C637671294084657722%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=2nZSX7ofXS1IYX78Eo2K6pdvzvB1HmVKxo7a26agQKk%3D&reserved=0), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligentbuilding and cold chain solutions, to help them achieve their goal inspinning-off from their parent company UTC. Infosys Cobalt's ESM Café helped