Infosys Collaborates with ServiceNow to Provide Enterprise-Level Service Management for Manufacturing Customers
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 21.09.2021, 14:35 | 28 | 0 |
Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Leveraging Infosys Cobalt cloud blueprints,
Infosys and ServiceNow will jointly provide Operational Technology Management to
digitize factories, floors, and plant operations
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
announced its collaboration with ServiceNow (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.
outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.servicenow.com%2F&data=04%7C01%7Cgarima.singh
10%40infosys.com%7C886d6954285b4b10e53d08d976a9d6bd%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764c
ff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C637671294084647766%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAi
LCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=nWMusauBxg%2FtuvwmjJ
%2FG%2Fp2G3a5WQuoTkEmbdbRl4g4%3D&reserved=0) , the leading digital workflow
company that makes work, work better for people, to provide enterprise-level
service management for customers in manufacturing industries. Through this
collaboration, Infosys will leverage its industry cloud blueprints, part of
Infosys Cobalt (https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) , and deploy
ServiceNow Operations Technology Management (OTM), to support manufacturing
industries as they digitize their factories, floors, and plant operations.
As part of this collaboration, Infosys will harness its Enterprise Service
Management (ESM) Café, (https://www.infosys.com/services/experience-transformati
on/service-offerings/enterprise-service-management-cafe.html) built on the Now
Platform, along with ServiceNow OTM, to improve resilience and availability of
critical OT systems across the manufacturing landscape. This collaboration will
also be extended to address the OTM, factory and operations digitization needs
of customers across CPG, energy, and retail sectors.
Recently, Infosys and ServiceNow collaborated with Carrier Global Corporation (h
ttps://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.corporate.c
arrier.com%2F&data=04%7C01%7Cgarima.singh10%40infosys.com%7C886d6954285b4b10e53d
08d976a9d6bd%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C637671294084657722%7CU
nknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI
6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=2nZSX7ofXS1IYX78Eo2K6pdvzvB1HmVKxo7a26agQKk%3D&reserved=0)
, the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent
building and cold chain solutions, to help them achieve their goal in
spinning-off from their parent company UTC. Infosys Cobalt's ESM Café helped
Infosys and ServiceNow will jointly provide Operational Technology Management to
digitize factories, floors, and plant operations
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
announced its collaboration with ServiceNow (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.
outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.servicenow.com%2F&data=04%7C01%7Cgarima.singh
10%40infosys.com%7C886d6954285b4b10e53d08d976a9d6bd%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764c
ff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C637671294084647766%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAi
LCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=nWMusauBxg%2FtuvwmjJ
%2FG%2Fp2G3a5WQuoTkEmbdbRl4g4%3D&reserved=0) , the leading digital workflow
company that makes work, work better for people, to provide enterprise-level
service management for customers in manufacturing industries. Through this
collaboration, Infosys will leverage its industry cloud blueprints, part of
Infosys Cobalt (https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) , and deploy
ServiceNow Operations Technology Management (OTM), to support manufacturing
industries as they digitize their factories, floors, and plant operations.
As part of this collaboration, Infosys will harness its Enterprise Service
Management (ESM) Café, (https://www.infosys.com/services/experience-transformati
on/service-offerings/enterprise-service-management-cafe.html) built on the Now
Platform, along with ServiceNow OTM, to improve resilience and availability of
critical OT systems across the manufacturing landscape. This collaboration will
also be extended to address the OTM, factory and operations digitization needs
of customers across CPG, energy, and retail sectors.
Recently, Infosys and ServiceNow collaborated with Carrier Global Corporation (h
ttps://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.corporate.c
arrier.com%2F&data=04%7C01%7Cgarima.singh10%40infosys.com%7C886d6954285b4b10e53d
08d976a9d6bd%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C637671294084657722%7CU
nknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI
6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=2nZSX7ofXS1IYX78Eo2K6pdvzvB1HmVKxo7a26agQKk%3D&reserved=0)
, the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent
building and cold chain solutions, to help them achieve their goal in
spinning-off from their parent company UTC. Infosys Cobalt's ESM Café helped
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0